ALBANY — They’re back again.

For the 12th straight year, the Connecticut women’s basketball team is headed to the Final Four. It didn’t matter that this time the team wasn't a No. 1 seed. It didn’t matter that by the Huskies' standards they had endured an up-and-down season, losing twice during the regular season and appearing vulnerable in earlier rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The only thing that mattered in the Albany Regional final Sunday was that UConn was able to get a top performance from a top player when it needed it most. Katie Lou Samuelson, a senior who had missed the conference tournament because of a sore back, scored 29 points to lead the No. 2 Huskies to an 80-73 win over top-seeded Louisville.

“I wanted to keep my career going," she said. "I had to step up. They were really making it hard for us, so I had to do what I could."

Connecticut will play in a semifinal Friday in Tampa, Florida, against the winner of the Chicago Regional final Monday between defending champion and top-seeded Notre Dame and No. 2 Stanford. The Irish defeated UConn in a semifinal last year.

Over the past 20 years, the Huskies have been America’s greatest basketball dynasty, winning 10 national titles and now making 17 Final Four appearances. They won four straight titles during the Breanna Stewart era (2012-16) and there was some sentiment that their dominance was hurting interest in the game.

Over the past three years, though, the rest of the basketball world has started to catch up. UConn has failed to reach the finals since Stewart graduated, and in the Huskies' past two national semifinals, they lost on last-second shots.

This year marked the first time since 2006 that they have not been a No. 1 seed, meaning that coach Geno Auriemma found himself in the unfamiliar role of underdog. That goes a long way in explaining why he looked particularly pleased to be advancing to the Final Four with this team.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The 12th consecutive trip to the Final Four is an NCAA record, for both men and women.

“I don't think it's supposed to happen,'' Auriemma said of reaching his 12th straight. "Not in today's world the way things change and teams keep getting better and better. It's not normal. It's something that's hard to describe because even if you're writing a book and making it up, people would say it doesn't happen in real life. It has happened in real life.

“I'm still boggled, my mind doesn't get how it can happen this many years in a row with a different cast of characters that change so often. No it's not normal, it's not normal.''

It’s not normal, and late in the game it looked like it might not happen.

Though Connecticut never trailed after taking the lead late in the first quarter, the team nearly blew an 11-point lead with 1:47 remaining. Louisville went on a 10-1 run to cut its deficit to 75-73 with 29 seconds left.

After Samuelson hit two free throws to make it a four-point game, Louisville’s Asia Durr was fouled. She missed both free throws and the game slipped away from the Cardinals.

Durr led Louisville in its win over the Huskies in the regular season. On Sunday, however, she struggled early, missing her first eight shots. A strong three-point shooting team all season, the Cardinals were 4-for-22 from long range.

Samuelson hit seven of UConn’s 14 three-pointers, including two in the fourth quarter when her team needed it most. It was an encouraging sign, particularly since she had scored just six points against UCLA on Friday while battling back pain.

It’s clear that Connecticut, which has won 17 straight since losing to Louisville Jan. 31, feels pretty good heading to Tampa.

Said Samuelson: “This team has done a lot to get to this point. To win the way we did and play the way we are playing right now as a team. It’s special.”