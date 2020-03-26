It is a night Arella Guirantes has thought about ever since she first picked up a basketball in Bellport.

Guirantes has dreamed of attending the WNBA draft with her family. She’s dreamed of hearing her name. She’s dreamed of hugging them all and then walking up on the stage and receiving the jersey for the team she will play for professionally.

That dream, like just about everything in today’s COVID-19 world, has taken an unexpected turn as the WNBA announced Thursday that it will hold its draft as scheduled on April 17, using video conferencing in the hopes of recreating that moment that Guirantes and so many other aspiring WNBA players have dreamed of.

Guirantes, a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection at Rutgers this season, is a draft-eligible junior. That means she has until April 7 to decide whether or not she is going to declare for the draft.

Right now, she said it is 50-50 whether she decides to make herself available for the draft. Complicating that decision is the fact it is unclear what exactly would happen to players like her, who still have a year of eligibility left, if they are drafted but then the WNBA season ends up being canceled.

“I’m not leaning toward anything right now,” Guirantes told Newsday. “I’m trying to weigh all my options. I’ll probably wait until the last moment.”

It’s hard to weigh options, however, when the facts aren’t completely clear. And they are a work in progress. In response to my inquiry about Guirantes and other eligible junior’s situation, NCAA spokesperson Meghan Durham issued this statement in an email.

“NCAA leadership and membership committees are identifying and working through the considerable implications related to championship and season cancellations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement read. “While some decisions can be made quickly, others may take time to reach a conclusion. As details become available, we will share with our membership and the public.”

Presumably, those details will have to become available before college athletes are forced to make a decision.

Just like it has for everyone, the past couple of weeks have been fairly surreal for Guirantes.

When I spoke to Guirantes just three weeks ago, she and her Rutgers teammates were on the way to the Big Ten Tournament. The 5-foot-11 guard was riding a big high after leading the conference in scoring with an average of 20.6 points per game. Though Rutgers was eliminated in the second round of the tournament with a 79-60 loss to Indiana, Guirantes scored 30 points and made a school record 15-of-16 free throws.

Guirantes was back in New Jersey with her team and was getting ready for the NCAA Tournament – the bracket hadn’t been announced -- but Rutgers (22-9) was expected to make it.

“I saw the NBA shut down, and I started losing hope,” she said. “Our men’s team, we were about to watch them in the Big Ten Tournament. They were going to play in front of nobody. And then it was canceled 10 minutes before the game.”

The NCAA postseason isn’t the only one that has been changed for Guirantes. She was supposed to go to the Olympics this summer as a member of the Puerto Rican team, but now that has been postponed.

Guirantes is now back with her family in Bellport. They have weights in their house and she is able to do some shooting and drills with her father. She said she knows she is fortunate and there are people dealing with much worse things than an abrupt end of a basketball season. Still, she said it’s hard not to be disappointed with the way the season ended.

“It’s painful, because I was just getting started,” she said. “The last five games – I was averaging 26 or 27 points a game. . . . It kind of sucks to get in your groove and have it cut short.

“I felt like I wasn’t finished.”