Why sports?

This is why sports: It’s Nov. 3, the Jets are 1-7, their first-year coach looks hopelessly overmatched after a humiliating loss to the previously winless Dolphins, their second-year quarterback has shown disturbing signs of regression, their Pro Bowl strong safety feels betrayed, and season is devolving into what could be one of the worst in franchise history.

And now? It’s 21 days later, and after receiving two votes of confidence from CEO Christopher Johnson — the first to the players and the next to the media — Adam Gase has now authored three straight wins, each one better than the next, to get the Jets to 4-7 after Sunday’s 34-3 thumping of the Raiders.

Sam Darnold played splendidly once again, now appearing fully recovered from his pre-Halloween meltdown against the Patriots with seven touchdown passes, two rushing touchdowns and just one interception in his last three.

Jamal Adams is over being angry at the Jets taking calls about a potential trade and is playing like the best safety in football.

With upcoming games against the winless Bengals and a home rematch against the Dolphins, it’s certainly within the realm of possibility that the Jets go to Baltimore for a Dec. 15 Thursday night game at 6-7 and not entirely out of the playoff picture.

Why sports? That’s why sports.

“That’s a testament to coach Gase,” veteran tight end Ryan Griffin said after Sunday’s tour de force against the Raiders, who came into the game at 6-4 and within striking distance of the AFC West race. “It’s New York. We’re not winning. Tough couple games there.”

More than a couple. The Jets began the season with four straight losses, then lost three consecutive games after a surprise win over the Cowboys and seemed at a dead end. The criticism was relentless . . . and justified. But Johnson saw enough resilience from Gase during the nightmarish run to accept the slings and arrows from fans after making a public proclamation that the coach was safe.

They beat a bad Giants team and a bad Redskins team to at least salvage something. And now they demolish a legitimately good team like the Raiders. It has the Jets feeling better about where they’re headed.

“We just shut the noise out and went back to work,” said Griffin, who was signed to a three-year contract extension on Saturday and had a touchdown catch against Oakland. “That’s the rock of this team, heading back to our practice facility and just working on us.”

The Jets could have beaten most teams the way they played on Sunday. Darnold was on point from the start and completed 20 of 29 passes for 315 yards with two touchdown tosses and a rushing touchdown. The defense smothered coach Jon Gruden’s team, as David Carr had just 127 passing yards and a pick-six before being taken out in the fourth quarter. And the Jets took a 13-3 halftime lead and blew it open with a 21-point third quarter.

This wasn’t just beating up on NFC East bottom-feeders like the Giants and Redskins. This was embarrassing a much-improved Raiders team that appears to have turned the corner after a difficult first year back for Gruden in 2018. This was legit.

It is most likely too late to make the playoffs, and even thinking about playing into January would require the Jets to at least run the table. It’s unrealistic to think they’d beat the Ravens in Baltimore next month and finishing the season with eight straight wins stretches the imagination just a bit too much.

But it is important that they’ve recovered from the first-half horror show, which was best exemplified when Darnold was so overwhelmed by the Patriots that he admitted “seeing ghosts” as he was being picked apart by the defending Super Bowl champs.

A coach in his first year of a rebuilding program is always challenged, and Gase is no exception. Much of the blame for his 1-7 start can be attributed to injuries and Darnold’s case of mono, but much of the blame rested with Gase, whose inability to overcome the challenges that all teams face was at the heart of the team’s earlier failure.

But they now look like a highly functional team capable of competing with just about anyone. It may be too late to reach the postseason, but not too late to lay a sturdy foundation for what lies ahead. And if they do what they’re supposed to the next two weeks, then they get a crack at a Super Bowl-caliber team in Baltimore off a five-game winning streak.

It’d be another chance to see how good they really are. And a chance for Darnold to shoo away the ghosts he saw the last time he performed in the prime-time spotlight.