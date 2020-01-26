MIAMI — The scars never really do go away.

Not for Andy Reid.

Not for Kyle Shanahan.

For Reid, it is the one glaring omission on his otherwise magnificent resume.

For Shanahan, it is the one number that will forever haunt him.

Even a win in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday won't fully erase the past heartbreak.

Reid has won more regular-season games — 207 — than all but a half dozen men in NFL history, but he still hasn’t won a Vince Lombardi Trophy. He went to the Super Bowl once with the Eagles but lost in Super Bowl XXXIX.

“You remember all the losses,” Reid said. “The crazy part about this business is you remember all those.”

And while Shanahan is certainly ahead of the curve by getting to his first Super Bowl as a head coach just three years into his tenure with the 49ers, 28-3 still pains him. It is a constant reminder of just how close he came to winning a Super Bowl as the Falcons’ gifted offensive coordinator.

The Falcons blew that 28-3 lead, losing in overtime, 34-28, Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Two coaches’ hearts broken, two men whose careers have been forever tarnished — both times by the greatest team in NFL history: the Patriots.

One of them will get a measure of redemption next Sunday, when Reid’s Chiefs face Shanahan’s 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium.

Reid is clearly the sentimental favorite, especially after having overcome so much to get this far once more. He’s 61 years old, is beloved by nearly every single one of the thousands of players he has coached over a career spanning nearly four decades, and now has his best chance of winning it all.

He has developed quarterback Patrick Mahomes into a star who has carried the Chiefs’ offense on his back to the Super Bowl. Mahomes has sparked back-to-back comeback playoff wins over the Texans and Titans with the kind of resourcefulness and pizzazz only the great ones possess.

Reid also made the difficult, yet unavoidable decision to part ways with his longtime defensive coordinator Bob Sutton after last season’s overtime loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. He hired his former assistant with the Eagles, Steve Spagnuolo, and Spagnuolo has done for the Chiefs what he did for the Giants in 2007: guide his defense to a Super Bowl berth in his first season.

Reid has received well wishes from dozens, maybe hundreds of people with whom he’s crossed paths over the years.

“I do appreciate all of that,” he said. ‘The people who have reached out, it’s been great. It’s been an unbelievable experience.”

But there is more work to be done.

“They also know I’m going to get ready for the game. It’s that time,” he said. “There are a lot of outside influences that take place, and you’ve got to kind of stay focused on it. When it’s all said and done, you can deal with all that. But right now, I try to stay as tunnel vision as possible.”

Perhaps it is fitting that Reid controls the fate not only of his own reputation, but that of the Chiefs. Like the coach, the franchise has experienced its share of disappointments in the 50 years since the team won its only Super Bowl title.

“There’s great history here, when you think about [Chiefs founder] Lamar Hunt and all he did for the National Football League — for the AFL and the merger of the two leagues — and how he handled himself after the merger took place, the leadership he presented there.

“Then you look about where [Hunt’s son] Clark Hunt has taken it from there. He’s done a great job with it. It’s family-strong; you know that. You get a great feeling of foundation. And then you look at our players — they feel that.”

Shanahan, the son of two-time Super Bowl winning coach Mike Shanahan of the Broncos, carries a different burden than Reid, but one that’s equally challenging. Start with his Super Bowl demons.

Shanahan certainly can’t be blamed for the Falcons’ defensive shortcomings, but there has been plenty of second-guessing about his play-calling late in the game. Especially on a series that could have iced the game for the Falcons, but instead helped fuel the Patriots’ frantic fourth-quarter comeback.

Leading 28-20, Atlanta had driven to the Patriots’ 22-yard line. Conventional wisdom suggested the Falcons should have stayed with the running game, bled time off the block and at least attempted a field goal to put them up two scores. But after a first-down run that lost a yard, Shanahan had Matt Ryan drop back on second down. He was sacked for a 12-yard loss. On third-and-23 from the Patriots’ 35, the Falcons were flagged for holding, pushing the ball back to the 45. After an incomplete pass on third-and-33, the Falcons were forced to punt.

The Patriots came back with a touchdown near the end of regulation and then won it with a touchdown on their first possession of overtime. Shanahan was roundly criticized for his decisions.

“The way it came down on me personally, I didn’t react to that, I think, the way people would expect, because there were definitely parts in that Super Bowl that I would love to have back and stuff I was very hard on myself,” he told reporters last week. “But the whole narrative of if I would’ve just ran it, we would’ve won. I know that wasn’t the case. I know what went into that game and all the stuff that happened, so that stuff didn’t bother me. You’ve got to deal with that and listen to other people, but it was nice to be able to move on and move out here and just keep working.”

Now comes his chance at redemption.

“I’m glad I’m going to get the chance to go back,” Shanahan said.

Two coaches with so much on the line. And only one who will get to redefine his legacy.