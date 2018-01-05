Updated January 5, 2018 11:33 PM

For nearly two decades, they have been the personification of greatness — the partnership of a coach, a quarterback and an owner that will go down as the most accomplished in professional football history. The Bill Belichick-Tom Brady-Robert Kraft triumvirate has done brilliant work with the Patriots, who have been to seven Super Bowls since 2001 and have five rings.

But as the Patriots prepare for what might be a sixth championship run, there is palace intrigue the likes of which we haven’t seen in an organization known for its spectacularly efficient ability to coexist and survive the myriad challenges associated with running an NFL franchise. ESPN’s explosive report on Friday that there have been disagreements among the three when it comes to the presence of Brady’s personal trainer and the recent trade of backup Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers casts an air of uncertainty on the organization.

Are we seeing the beginning of the end for Belichick’s run in New England, a tenure that will earn him first-ballot Hall of Fame induction? Or is this simply the kind of internal friction that is sometimes inevitable when three men driven by perfection compete in the crucible of the most challenging league in sports?

There have been whispers of discord in recent weeks, although nothing that would rise to the level of the kind of concern that might lead to Belichick’s departure after the season. And that still may be the case. Belichick remains under contract, has deep ties to the organization and the region because of all the good work he has done with the franchise, and even has his two sons working alongside him — Steve as a coach, and Brian as a scouting assistant.

But there have been other breakups involving highly successful coaches over the years, with men like Jimmy Johnson, Bill Parcells, Paul Brown and Mike Shanahan leaving because of problems in dealing with ownership. So you have to at least leave some wiggle room in this case. And with the Giants’ job open and Belichick having a yearslong affinity for the team stretching from his days as an assistant coach from 1979-90, there is plenty of speculation that he will at least consider the potential opportunity to work for the Mara-Tisch ownership group.

But a lot would have to happen for that to materialize, and the more realistic scenario is that Belichick remains as coach, with Brady as his quarterback.

“There would have to be some pretty substantial compensation if he wants to coach somewhere else,” said a person who knows Belichick. “Can you see that happening? I don’t.”

Coaches who want to leave prematurely for another team while still under contract can’t simply walk, unless the team allows it to happen. And rest assured the Patriots would want a sizable package of draft picks if Belichick were to leave. When Parcells left the Patriots for the Jets after the 1996 season, for instance, Kraft challenged the move and a deal was brokered in which the Jets gave up four draft picks, including a first-round selection, to sign him.

Even if Belichick wanted to leave, Kraft might hold him to his contract.

“I would expect that to be the case,” said the person who knows the coach.

For now, Belichick, Brady and Kraft have presented a united front, calling “multiple media reports that have speculated theories that are unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate” in a joint statement issued Friday. “The three of us share a common goal. We look forward to the enormous challenge of competing in the postseason and the opportunity to work together in the future.”

What remains to be seen is just how long that future turns out to be. Kraft has been unequivocal in his desire to keep Belichick as long as he wants to coach, and his loyalty to Brady is unquestioned. In fact, that may be at the heart of the situation facing the franchise. With Garoppolo having developed into a capable backup and with his contract set to expire after the season, the team decided reluctantly to trade him to the 49ers for a second-round pick.

Garoppolo, who won two starts last year during Brady’s four-game suspension in connection with the Deflategate controversy, won all five of his starts with San Francisco. The Patriots potentially would have a much longer era of quarterback stability had they somehow been able to retain Garoppolo, but the 40-year-old Brady has expressed a desire to play several more years.

Belichick has moved on from several veteran players in past years — Richard Seymour, Ty Law and Vince Wilfork among them — but Brady’s is clearly a unique situation. Do you really consider trading or even releasing a player who is about to win the Most Valuable Player Award and might be weeks away from winning a sixth Super Bowl?

Brady holds such a special place in team history, and is so well regarded by both Belichick and Kraft that they chose to honor Brady’s legacy, potentially at the expense of longer-term success. It’s a decision that may negatively impact the team down the road, but is moving on from an iconic player who remains highly effective the way to go?

The Patriots decided it was not, and no one except Belichick truly knows whether he would have preferred to cut ties with Brady.

Thus, the uncertainty that envelops a Patriots team that has been at the epicenter of NFL success for almost 20 years. The answers eventually will unfold, and Belichick’s next move will be highly anticipated.

If his preference is to move on, then there is no better landing spot than the team for which he made a name for himself during the halcyon days of the Ray Perkins-Bill Parcells Giants. The fact that Giants co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and assistant GM Kevin Abrams were in Foxborough to talk about their coaching vacancy with Belichick lieutenants Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia added a delectable sense of intrigue to an already interesting situation.

If the Giants’ front office gets the sense that Belichick will be available, then it has to pounce on the possibility. It can’t surrender the No. 2 overall draft pick in this year’s draft — which could wind up being the heir apparent to Eli Manning — but it should be willing to do whatever else is necessary to get the greatest coach in NFL history.

That will be easier said than done because Kraft won’t want to end the greatest and most sustained run of success in NFL history.