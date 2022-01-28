He built an impressive resume as an NFL assistant coach, working for the greatest NFL coach and best college coach of all time. He has been part of Super Bowl winning teams and national championship teams, a man whose apprenticeships with Bill Belichick and Nick Saban have prepared him for this uniquely challenging moment.

Joe Judge?

Well, not this time.

This time, the Giants hired a head coach whose background is far more likely to result in a long-awaited turnaround than Judge, whose work under Belichick and Saban was a huge draw for Giants co-owner John Mara and Steve Tisch in 2020, but whose job performance fell far short of expectations in a failed two-year run.

This time, Brian Daboll brings the kind of fully-formed background and well-earned success as a longtime offensive coordinator that Judge simply didn’t have. A special teams coach by trade, Judge talked a good game, and he promised to deliver a team Giants fans could be proud of – a tough, hard-working group that would compete from start to finish. Mara and Tisch thought they’d found their own version of Belichick, but Judge won just 10 games in two years and had put out such an inferior product the second half of this past season that the Giants had no choice but to wipe the slate clean.

In comes Joe Schoen as general manager, and with him comes Daboll, whose work with Josh Allen over the last four years has helped make the Bills a championship-caliber team that came within 13 agonizing seconds of beating Kansas City in last week’s thrilling divisional round matchup. The 46-year-old Daboll has paid the kind of dues that you want to see in a head coach, a man who worked his way up as a volunteer assistant at William& Mary, where he first met Sean McDermott, and then on to stints with Saban at Michigan State and then Alabama, with Belichick in New England, even with the Jets for a couple years as quarterbacks coach, and on to Buffalo, where he built one of the NFL’s best offenses.

Daboll is a forward-thinking coach who comes to a team desperate to build an offense that can be better than the inept group the Giants have put out the last two years. It won’t be easy, and there are certainly no guarantees that Daboll can transform Daniel Jones into a highly functional quarterback. At this point, the Giants would settle for Jones to be a consistently solid player, not someone who labors to move his team and whose unfamiliarity with the end zone has been a theme through much of his career.

And let’s get this out of the way right now: There is zero chance Jones turns into a reasonable facsimile of Allen. Daboll helped mold Allen from a big-armed and talented, but raw quarterback out of Wyoming into one of the league’s top five quarterbacks. Maybe even top three. Schoen, the Bills’ assistant general manager who saw Daboll’s work up close, was impressed by Daboll’s teaching ability, which is really what coaching comes down to.

"That’s why all of us do this," Daboll said after the Giants announced his hiring late Friday afternoon. "To teach, to be successful, to develop talent, and to win. I have a pretty good idea where our fan base’s feelings are right now, and I get it. I promise we will work our tails off to put a team on the field that you will be proud to support and give us the result we all want."

The fan base is in a bad way after 10 years of mostly brutal football. The Giants were the worst team in football in 2021, and they’ve been to the playoffs just once since Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the 2011 season. They are bereft of talent thanks to the failed tenure of GM Dave Gettleman, and Schoen’s background leads you to believe he can and will be demonstrably better than his predecessor.

He now gets to work with a coach he knows well, a man he feels he can build a partnership like Bills GM Brandon Beane and McDermott, who have transformed Buffalo from a perennial loser into a Super Bowl contender in their time together. There’s no assurance Schoen and Daboll can replicate that success with the Giants. But there is a reasonable expectation that they can end this reign of embarrassment once and for all.