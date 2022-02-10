LOS ANGELES — Of all the great things Joe Burrow has done for the Bengals, up to and including getting them to the Super Bowl for the first time since Boomer Esiason in 1988, his greatest accomplishment is the one you don’t see.

After decades as an NFL outpost where careers, hopes and dreams go to die, Burrow has turned Cincinnati into a destination city and the Bengals into a coveted place to play. If you don’t think that takes some doing, then you haven’t been paying attention.

But just in case you need further proof of how Burrow has made it cool to be a Bengal, consider the comments this week from one of the coolest players the league has ever known.

All-Pro and future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski, who won three Super Bowl championships alongside Tom Brady with the Patriots and another with the Buccaneers last year, has given indications his NFL career is possibly over at age 32. But in an interview this week, Gronkowski hinted that the lure of catching passes from Burrow might convince him to stick around in 2022.

"I kinda like this young buck quarterback," Gronk told Autograph NFTs. "I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field. In the pocket, he’s just so calm and he just slings it out on the field. I just love his swag, too."

And with Brady having announced his retirement from the NFL at age 44, Gronkowski may join his longtime quarterback in his football sunset. But the fact that he’s already considered the idea of playing one more year and identifying Burrow as a possible future teammate speaks volumes about just how meaningful Burrow’s electrifying personality has been for Cincinnati.

That the Bengals have gotten to this place is one of the biggest surprises of the season. Of the century, in fact. The Bengals had become synonymous with failure for much of the post-Esiason years, a place where losing was mostly a given and where even their best players bided their time and looked to play elsewhere once they hit free agency. If you’re looking for a line of demarcation in the team’s history, it’s what happened the night before Super Bowl XXII in Miami, where the Bengals faced the 49ers for the second time in a championship matchup.

Fullback Stanley Wilson was about to go to the team’s meeting on the eve of the game, but he told some teammates that he had to go back to his room to get his playbook. Wilson never showed up. Having previously been suspended twice for cocaine use, Wilson was discovered in the bathroom of his hotel room after suffering a relapse. Bengals coach Sam Wyche suspended Wilson for the game, and the Bengals went on to lose, 20-16, as Joe Montana engineered a last-second comeback and won it with a touchdown pass to John Taylor. Wyche and several Bengals players traced at least part of the reason for the loss to the tumult over Wilson’s situation.

It was just never the same after that.

Through all the subsequent iterations of the team, the Bengals could never create a team close to the one that Esiason led during his MVP season. One draft-day disappointment followed another.

David Klingler was a first-round quarterback brought in to supplant Esiason in 1992. But elbow problems before his third season would lead to his eventual departure in 1995.

Ki-Jana Carter was the No. 1 overall pick in 1995, but the Penn State running back suffered a knee injury in his first preseason game and rushed for only 1,144 yards in his career.

Quarterback Akili Smith was the team’s first-round pick in 1999, but he went 3-14 in 17 starts over four years.

Carson Palmer did blossom into a franchise-caliber quarterback after joining the Bengals out of USC in 2003, but he grew so weary of a franchise that refused to pay him top dollar that he announced his retirement in 2011 and forced a trade to the Raiders.

The hiring of Marvin Lewis in 2003 ushered in stability at the head coach level, as Lewis worked in Cincinnati for the next 16 years. And he did make it to the playoffs seven times and won four divisional titles. But there were no playoff wins during his tenure.

Many people believed Burrow would become another bullet point on that list of failure when he came out of LSU in 2020. Fresh off a national championship, there were even suggestions that Burrow would force the Bengals to trade the pick because he didn’t want to be there. But the guy they call Joe Cool actually wanted to play for the team he admired as a schoolboy star passer at Athens High School in The Plains, Ohio.

Finally, good fortune has come to Cincinnati, and with it the chance for the team’s first Super Bowl championship.

Finally, the Bengals have become a team players want to become a part of, not a team they want to run away from.