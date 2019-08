The unease didn’t end with a chorus of all-out boos, but the murmurs were clearly evident as Eli Manning jogged off the field after a three-and-out to begin the 2019 preseason. Giants fans have become increasingly impatient with these moments in recent years, as Manning’s play and the play of the offense has not been good.

There has been no viable alternative, no quarterback worth reconsidering Manning’s place in the starting lineup.

Until now.

And what Daniel Jones did with the first drive of his NFL career on Thursday night will only increase the pressure on Manning, whose time as the Giants’ starter remains in question.

Manning’s offense went just four yards in three plays before his night was over, prompting restlessness among the fans. It was perhaps a blessing for Jones, whose selection was met with fierce opposition when GM Dave Gettleman made him the sixth overall pick in the draft. This time, Jones was greeted in much friendlier terms, in part because fans are anxious to find Manning’s successor.

There were cheers and there was anticipation as Jones walked onto the field. By the end of what turned out to be his first and only drive — in part because of a weather delay that lasted nearly an hour — Jones had put together a terrific drive to begin his career. Playing with a patchwork assortment of receivers and without running back Saquon Barkley, who was given the night off, Jones completed all five of his passes and capped a 75-yard scoring drive with a perfectly placed 12-yard pass to Bennie Fowler III.

“It went well, a good start for us,” Jones told WNBC’s Bruce Beck during an in-game interview. “A couple things I could’ve gotten cleared up, would’ve made it a little easier on us, but it went well. I thought we did a good job moving the ball down the field.”

Jones said it was “a good feeling just to be in the stadium, wearing a uniform, playing the first game. It was good to see what we’ve been doing in practice and come out here and put it to work a little bit.”

Jones has impressed coaches throughout the spring and in training camp, and that continued in his first live action against an opponent. Although it’s still premature to anoint him, Jones certainly turned up the heat on Manning, who now faces the inevitability that his performance during the regular season will be scrutinized like never before.

There hadn’t been a time since Manning was promoted to the starting job after nine games that he faced a serious challenge. The one and only time he was benched turned out to be a farce that resulted in Ben McAdoo’s ouster a day after Geno Smith started in Manning’s place late in the 2017 season.

Gettleman declined to select Manning’s eventual replacement in his first Giants’ draft in 2018, passing on Sam Darnold and instead taking Barkley. And while Darnold, who put together an admirable rookie season and now looks poised to make a significant jump in Year 2, Gettleman’s conviction on Jones will be one of the most significant decisions in franchise history.

Gettleman refused to flinch about his decision to take Barkley, a player who could go down as the team’s all-time best running back. It was a no-brainer in his mind, and no amount of convincing — or Darnold’s availability — could change his mind.

Therefore, Jones’ development is crucial — if he pans out, the Giants would have a capable quarterback and running back tandem for the foreseeable future. If not, then the franchise is set back for years. And Darnold’s continued development — he looked terrific on his first and only drive Thursday night — would only make things worse.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur isn’t about to change his plans about going with Manning, who will be the starter heading into the regular season. But you know how these things work. One bad game — one bad quarter — and the pressure builds.

As long as Manning keeps the Giants in contention in the NFC East, he’s almost certain to keep his job. But if things start slipping away, and if he produces enough three-and-outs like the one Thursday, then it’s only a matter of time before Jones gets his chance.