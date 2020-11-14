Daniel Jones has arrived at the moment when he must show that he’s capable of becoming the Giants’ answer at quarterback.

Forget the part about not having enough experience on the job. He is now more than a year and a half into his NFL career, in a league in which it is easier for quarterbacks than it’s ever been, and at a time when his team needs him most.

Joe Judge has shown faith in Jones through all the highs and lows this season, through the good moments when he has found Darius Slayton in the end zone, to the bad ones when he has fumbled or intercepted his way into danger. Now it is time for Jones to reward that belief and stake his claim to the role of unquestioned leader of this team.

The Giants face the 3-4-1 Eagles on Sunday at MetLife Stadium with a chance to pull within percentage points of the leaders of an admittedly woeful NFC East race. But if the Giants can show the kind of improvement they’ve flashed in spots this season over their final seven games, then it’s certainly possible that they can turn the nightmare of an 0-5 start into an unlikely run at a playoff berth.

But it has to happen here, and it has to happen now.

Beat the Eagles, and then why not talk about making a run at a divisional title? Lose to Philly, then it is wait until next year. And it is fair wonder about whether Jones has what it takes to be the guy for this team.

Jones knows what’s at stake here. He knows the Giants have a rare opportunity to make a season that started off in nightmare fashion into one that will end with a more positive result. And he knows the bottom line.

"The goal every time we go out on the field is to win the football game," he said. "There’s no confusion about that. I certainly don’t have any other goals or expectations when I walk out on the field. I know our team feels that, I feel that. We’re doing everything we can to win and we’re confident every time we go out on the field."

Jones has won just five games in his career, and four of those have come against a lousy Washington Football Team. The other was against the Buccaneers in a smashing debut that gave rise to hope that he could carry the legacy of Eli Manning and provide more years of stability at the team’s most important position.

He nearly vanquished the Eagles in Week 9, and had it not been for a defensive collapse that allowed Philadelphia to come back from an 11-point deficit, it might be the Giants in first place right now. Jones did just enough to win that game, but it didn’t happen.

There’s another chance on Sunday. He needs to seize the moment.

It’s time.

Awards at the halfway mark

We have reached the midway point of the most unusual season in NFL history, a season defined by circumstances never before imagined.

Playing football amidst a pandemic has been a herculean challenge for the century-old league, yet somehow, some way, the complete schedule through Week 9 has been played. Whether the entirety of the second half of the season and then the playoffs will be concluded remains to be seen, but the NFL is intent on getting to Super Bowl LV in Tampa on Feb. 7. Even in the face of rising COVID-19 cases around the country.

Here’s a look back at the best of what’s happened so far:

MVP: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City. Nine games, 25 touchdown passes and just one interception? One? You look at that stat and think it’s a typo, and then you realize that no, it’s just Mahomes having another brilliant season and further mastering the art of playing quarterback. He and Andy Reid make the perfect quarterback-coach combo, and we see why every week. Incredible.

Coach of the Year: Brian Flores, Dolphins. He started 0-7 in his first season in 2019, but never wavered from the convictions that are now at the heart of Miami’s 5-3 record. Flores went against conventional wisdom in the timing of his move to elevate Tua Tagovailoa at a time Ryan Fitzpatrick was playing some of the best football of his career. But it was indeed the correct choice. Tua is the Dolphins’ future, and Flores now has the chance to build a contending team for years to come.

Comeback player of the year: Alex Smith, Washington Football Team. Based on football terms alone, it’s Ben Roethlisberger, who has returned from elbow surgery to lead the only unbeaten team at the halfway mark. But in human terms, it’s Smith. By a mile. He could have left the sport after suffering a gruesome ankle injury in 2018 that nearly cost him his life, but he overcame incredible odds to live out his dream and make it back.

Offensive player of the year: Mahomes. Aaron Rodgers is certainly a contender with 24 touchdown passes and two interceptions in helping the Packers to a 6-2 record. And Russell Wilson has 28 touchdown passes in Seattle’s 6-2 season, although he has a combined five interceptions over his last three games.

Defensive player of the year: Aaron Donald, Rams. Plenty of good choices here, with Myles Garrett of the Browns flourishing as a magnificent all-around defender and Budda Baker maturing into the NFL’s best safety. But Donald remains the premier defensive player, someone offensive coordinators must continually account for. With nine sacks, Donald is on his way to a fourth straight year with double-digit sacks.

Offensive rookie of the year: Justin Herbert, Chargers. Joe Burrow has done wonders to make the Bengals relevant, but Herbert’s ascent is impressive. With 17 touchdown passes and just five interceptions on a team whose defense finds new and ever-more heartbreaking ways to lose games, it’s Herbert who provides hope for the future.

Defensive rookie of the year: Patrick Queen, Ravens. A late first-round pick of the Ravens, Queen has turned into a tackling machine and a worthy linebacker to carry on the Ray Lewis tradition in Baltimore.

Giants MVP: James Bradberry, CB. Dave Gettleman hit on this free agent signing, as the former Panthers cornerback has brought stability to the secondary with some terrific coverage. Making his job easier is the solid play of safeties Jabrill Peppers and Logan Thomas.

Jets MVP: Mekhi Becton, T. The rookie left tackle looks like he can play the position for a dozen years. He has been hampered by injuries to his shoulder and chest, but in the time he has played, he looks to have justified the faith GM Joe Douglas placed in him.

RIP, Paul Hornung

Paul Hornung had one of the greatest football lives ever.

A star quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy at Notre Dame and then a brilliant halfback who helped transform Green Bay into Titletown, "The Golden Boy" lived and played with a charisma rarely seen in sports.

Hornung died Friday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky. He was 84.

Legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi called Hornung "the greatest player I ever coached," and in his time in Green Bay, the Packers won four championships, including Super Bowl I (although he didn’t play in that game because of an injury), by the time he left Green Bay after the 1966 season.

Lombardi helped Hornung flourish by playing him at halfback when the coach got to Green Bay in 1959. The primary runner for Lombardi’s famous "power sweep," Hornung was the perfect play for the coach’s offense.

He missed the 1963 season after being suspended for gambling on NFL games, but returned in 1964.

Hornung was a flamboyant presence on and off the field, and he had an infectious charm throughout his life. His unforgettable quote that came later in life resonates upon his passing.

"I always said my epitaph will be Paul Hornung went through life on a scholarship," he said. "I’m going to the ash pit. I’m going to put a third of the ashes at Notre Dame Stadium, a third of the ashes at Lambeau Field and a third of the ashes at Churchill Downs. Half my net worth’s out there anyway, so I should at least acknowledge a spot that I’ve been to as much as my house."

Rest in peace, sir.

Tate sees the light

Good on Golden Tate for apologizing to his Giants teammates for making it about him and moving on with the right attitude.

It’s not easy for a 32-year-old receiver who knows what it’s like to win a Super Bowl to play for a losing team. But with some tough love from coach Joe Judge, who benched Tate for last Sunday’s game against Washington after Tate complained during a Monday night loss to the Buccaneers, the receiver seems refreshed and ready to go.

"I was definitely disappointed, but there are consequences for your actions," Tate told reporters Friday. "My actions were unacceptable, and I apologized to the team, the GM, the coaches, the offense. I’m excited to move forward."

With an $8 million salary in 2021, Tate may not be around next season on a rebuilding team that is relying more on younger players. But with seven games left and an outside shot at a playoff spot, there’s still time for him to make an impact.

"I want to be here," he said. "I love this organization, what it represents, and the direction we’re headed in. Hopefully I’m a part of it."

Texans face backlash for firing PR director

The Texans are dealing with the fallout of releasing highly respected public relations director Amy Palcic, who was fired because she was not considered "a cultural fit." Palcic was the only woman to run a public relations department in the NFL, and she and her staff were honored with the 2017 Rozelle Award for the best public relations staff. The award is given annually by the Professional Football Writers of America.

The move came as a shock, with Palcic calling it "arguably the most humiliating day of my life." But she received support from around the country - and around the Texans’ locker room – and expressed gratitude for the outpouring.

"First and only woman to be head of PR for an NFL team and winner of the Rozelle Award for best PR Staff in the NFL," All Pro defensive end J.J. Watt tweeted. "Massive help in my hurricane relief efforts, community events and much more. Whoever picks up @amypalcic will be getting one of the absolute best in the business."

Palcic also arranged to have quarterback Deshaun Watson's family members appear as surprise guests on a Zoom call announcing Watson’s agreement on a four-year, $160 million contract extension. Watson wept on the call as he expressed appreciation for his family’s encouragement.

The Texans paid a heavy price in the court of public opinion, and might also pay a financial price for Palcic’s firing. She has retained Houston attorney Joseph Ahmad.