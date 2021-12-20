The good news for Daniel Jones: The neck injury that has caused him to miss the last three games and will keep him out the final three will eventually heal and allow him to play again. No need for surgery, just more rest and rehabilitation.

The good news for the Giants: After showing decent progress before the injury happened, Jones can still be a part of the team’s plans moving forward.

The reality for Jones and the Giants: They need to find additional help at quarterback. And they must do so long before the start of next season.

Regardless of who’s the general manager in 2022. And regardless of whether there is a coaching change.

On the same day the Giants placed Jones on injured reserve and thus rule him out for the rest of the season, coach Joe Judge said Jones was still the right man for the job moving forward, and that playing next season did not mean risking a reinjury of the condition that has necessitated his removal from the lineup. Judge said Monday he has "seen enough growth from Daniel to tell us that he’s a guy we want to go ahead and play with."

While he wouldn’t get into specifics about whether the team would exercise its fifth-year option on Jones next spring – thereby keeping him under contract through the 2023 season – Judge made it clear that he still believes in Jones.

Now, whether the team still believes in Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman remains to be seen. Gettleman, who has presided over four straight losing seasons and has failed to build the roster into a playoff-worthy group, is almost surely out of the picture moving forward. The most likely scenario is that the 70-year-old general manager announces his retirement after the season. If he declines that option, then the only other choice is for president and co-owner John Mara to fire him because Gettleman’s body of work has been woeful.

Judge remains a wild card because Mara prefers not to make a third straight coaching change after just two years. But there is a case to be made that Judge, 4-10 this season and 10-20 since taking the job in 2020, is not the right man moving forward. He promised a team that would represent the grit and toughness of the New York metropolitan area, but the team’s performance has simply not been up to par. And the fans Judge has vowed to represent are showing up less and less to games. See Sunday’s crowd for the Giants’ 21-6 loss to the Cowboys, a large portion of whom wore the jerseys of Dallas stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott and yelled much louder than the Giants fans in attendance.

But hey, at least the Giants had a giveaway of a medium-sized Pepsi to the patrons on hand. (Insert eyeroll emoji here.)

Perhaps having Jones in the lineup and not Mike Glennon might have made it a closer game. Or perhaps not; even when Jones was in the lineup, the offense averaged fewer than 20 points a game. Not all his fault, for sure. His offensive line isn’t so hot, and much of his receiving corps has been banged up.

It is fine to have Jones back in 2022, but it is also a must that the Giants bolster the position. They likely have two top-10 picks in next year’s draft, and they should not hesitate to use one of them on a quarterback if they are sold on him. It’s not considered a quality class, but it’s still early in the process. This is simply no time to sit back and give Jones carte blanche, because we have seen enough to know that he is not an elite quarterback and doesn’t have the talent to get to that level in the coming years. Gettleman was criticized for overdrafting Jones at No. 6 overall, and the fact that the quarterback is 12-25 in his time as the starter with an 84.3 rating, shows that criticism is warranted.

He can be a serviceable player and, with the right talent around him, can be a playoff-caliber quarterback. But not a championship-caliber quarterback. Besides, this team is way more than a quarterback away from being a legitimate contender, which is why I contend they shouldn’t go after Russell Wilson if he’s on the trading block next season. It will cost too much in terms of draft capital, and the Giants are too squeezed with the salary cap to afford a potential $200 million – or more – deal.

That said, it’s time for the Giants to adhere to the Ron Wolf school of quarterback acquisition. The Hall of Fame general manager, who built the Packers into champions, contended you should draft at least one quarterback every year – even if you don’t need one. It’s a smart way of doing business at the most important position in sports, and the Giants need to live by that credo moving forward.

It’s good news that Jones can still be in their plans. But it would be a fool’s errand not to try and find another quarterback.