The numbers aren’t exactly in the Patrick Mahomes stratosphere of quarterback play. Come to think of it, no one will likely ever mistake Daniel Jones for the best quarterback in today’s NFL. Or perhaps even NFL history.

But if what Jones has done the last two games is any indication of what he might do in the future, there is at least the possibility that his improvement is meaningful. Whether that translates to greatness is an issue that won’t be answered any time soon, but he hopes the baby steps in recent weeks can further ignite the Giants’ flickering playoff hopes.

Jones won back-to-back games for the first time in his young career, as the Giants got past Washington and Philadelphia to inject themselves into a race where all four divisional teams have just three wins apiece. It was as much what he didn’t do in those games that offered up at least a ray of hope. He didn’t turn the ball over. No interceptions and no fumbles gave the Giants a fighting chance, and they responded both times with solid efforts. Jones had just one touchdown pass and one rushing touchdown combined in those games but cutting down on a turnover problem that had plagued him weekly was huge.

Coach Joe Judge thinks the improvement is legit.

"I think Daniel has done a good job of really growing in this system," Judge said Wednesday, as the Giants returned to practice for the first time since their bye week. "You can really see the team growing around him. This guy is an integral part. He’s the quarterback. We love putting him on the field Sunday and letting him go out there and compete."

Jones is heartened by the recent results

"As an offense, there are a number of things we did better," Jones said Wednesday as the Giants returned to practice for the first time since returning from their bye week. "We consistently moved the ball. I think we ran the ball at an extremely high level, and that kept us in front of the chains and enabled us to sustain drives. Obviously, protecting the ball was a big part of that as well."

In fact, how well Jones protects the ball may very well be the determining factor in whether the Giants, who will be playing meaningful games after Thanksgiving for the first time since 2016, will win the watered-down NFC East. Or whether this will be a wait-til-next-year proposition for the 23-year-old quarterback and his young team.

"That gives us a much better opportunity to win when we do that," he said of the reduced turnovers, as well as the enhanced running game. "We keep doing those things and then scoring touchdowns in the red zone. We’ve been more effective in that area as we’ve gone on this year. We’ll certainly look to continue to do those things for these last six games."

The first of those games is Sunday against the injury-ravaged Bengals, who will be without Joe Burrow for the remainder of the season after a devastating ACL tear he suffered against Washington. Jones faces a defense that will also be without one of its best players; pass rusher Carlos Dunlap forced his way out of town and now plays for the Seahawks.

But Jones knows this is no time for overconfidence, especially given his previous inability to avoid the costly fumble or interception. Or both.

"We do need to focus on what we’re doing this week," he said. "The (playoff possibility) only remains exciting, only remans an opportunity if we take care of business week-in and week-out. Our focus is on what we’re doing and preparing for Cincinnati this week."

As Bill Belichick famously said after a 41-14 Monday night loss to Kansas City early in the 2014 season . . . "We’re on to Cincinnati."

So, too, are the Giants.

Jones goes into the game behind an improving offensive line that is now dealing with the aftermath of assistant coach Marc Colombo’s firing. Though the line showed distinct improvement the past two games, Colombo’s unwillingness to work with newly hired assistant Dave DeGuglielmo led to a rare in-season ouster.

For Jones, it’s next man – and coach – up.

"I certainly have a ton of respect for Coach Colombo and who he is, as a man and as a coach, and enjoyed working with him," Jones said. "But we’re excited and moving forward as a team. I know those guys up front will keep playing hard and playing well."

If they do, and if Jones continues to play mistake-free football, then it gives the Giants the only thing they could want after an 0-5 start: a shot at playing into January.