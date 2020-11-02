It was a spectacular beginning for Daniel Jones, a performance so riveting and so inspirational that it raised hopes the Giants may have found their answer at quarterback for the next decade or more.

Jones put on a show in his NFL debut against the Buccaneers in Week 3 last season, throwing for 336 yards, two touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns to lead the Giants back from a 28-10 deficit to a 32-31 win at Raymond James Stadium. In the delirium that was the Giants’ locker room afterward, wide receiver Russell Shepard looked over at Jones as he finished getting dressed and spoke for many others in assessing the rookie quarterback.

"I think he’s going to be a great one," Shepard said. "He’s going to bring a lot of wins to this organization. He’s a winner. He’s a leader, and we’re going to ride with him until the wheels fall off."

Who could have possibly known then that the wheels might fall off so quickly?

What Jones hasn't shown enough of since that impressive debut: consistency and big-play ability. Jones had just two more wins over Washington over the final 13 games last season, and his only win coming into Monday night’s game again was against Washington at MetLife Stadium. He had just five touchdown throws and seven interceptions, a far cry from last year’s production, when he had 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 12 starts. After fumbling a league-high 18 times last year, he already had five fumbles in his first six games.

But the Giants showed plenty of resiliency against the Bucs despite the apparent mismatch Monday’s game presented. Brady wasn’t nearly as sharp as he’d been in his previous five games, when he had a combined 15 touchdown passes and just one interception. He missed the mark on several throws and was under constant pressure from the Giants’ defense.

It could not have been a better first half for the home team, as the Giants built a 14-6 halftime lead. Jones took advantage of an early Tampa Bay turnover, as the Bucs running back Ronald Jones fumbled after catching a short pass from Brady over the middle at the Tampa 12.

Three plays later, Jones hit running back Dion Lewis on a wheel route, as the former Patriots and Titans third-down back extended nicely to beat linebacker Devin White for the Giants’ first touchdown to make it 7-3. Jones later led a 10-play, 77-yard drive to give the Giants their second touchdown and a 14-3 lead on Wayne Gallman’s two-yard score.

And then it happened.

Again.

Jones once more succumbed to his mind-numbing habit of turning the ball over on the first drive of the second half. He faded back and had Darius Slayton open, but continued looking elsewhere and took too much time to get the ball out of his hands. Under pressure from the Bucs’ defense, he attempted a pass for Sterling Shepard near the right sideline but didn’t get enough on the ball and was picked off by cornerback Carlton Davis.

The Bucs converted the turnover into a field goal to make it 14-9, and Tampa then took the lead on its next drive, with Brady hitting Rob Gronkowski for a three-yard touchdown pass to give the Bucs a 15-14 edge.

The Giants retook the lead, 17-15, on a field goal drive that ended with Graham Gano’s 33-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in the third.

And then it happened.

Again.

With 12:01 to play in the fourth quarter, Jones again took too much time deciding where to pass. And by the time he’d sighted Golden Tate in the right flat, he telegraphed his throw and was intercepted by cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting at the Tampa 34.

Brady didn’t waste the opportunity, as he drove the Buccaneers into the end zone, finishing off the drive with an eight-yard fade to Mike Evans in the right corner of the end zone to give Tampa a 22-17 lead with 9:02 left in the fourth quarter. Tampa added to the lead with a 38-yard field goal with 3:41 left to make it 25-17.

Jones had one last chance to tie it with a touchdown and two-point conversion, and he came through with two fourth-down conversions before hitting Golden Tate on a 19-yard touchdown pass to get the Giants to within two, 25-23, with 28 seconds to play. Jones’ two-point conversion attempt on a pass to Lewis fell incomplete, and after discussion among the officials about whether there was a pass interference penalty, they ruled there was no infraction and the play stood.

Oh, so close. Jones was 25-for-41 passing for 256 yards Monday night with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Still, another loss for Jones and another opportunity to wonder what if.