There have been glimmers along the way, moments when Daniel Jones looks like he’s starting to figure this thing out – only to devolve into the mistakes that have tortured the Giants’ quarterback in his NFL apprenticeship. For the first month of the season, those mistakes have haunted him, with opposing teams seizing on them and rendering the Giants winless.

The losing continued Sunday, but not before Jones acquitted himself reasonably well – or at least better than he had.

Still, not quite good enough. In fact, just feet away from being good enough in a heartbreaking 37-34 loss to the Cowboys at the buzzer.

Had Jones been able to complete a pass under pressure to Dion Lewis on third-and-10 from the Dallas 39 in the final minute, then perhaps we’d be talking about a potential breakthrough for Jones. Instead, the ball skittered just out of Jones’ reach, and the Cowboys drove for the winning points on their final possession at AT&T Stadium.

A win here, and the Giants would have been just one-half game out of first place in an awful NFC East. Instead, they fell to 0-5 on a day when Washington and Philadelphia both lost.

Jones was good. He was simply not good enough.

There are no rewards for being close, not in a league where bottom line results are all that matters. So, Jones must be content with perhaps taking a step forward, but not a decisive one. And with yet another brutal moment that impacted the final outcome, even if it didn’t come directly before the game was ultimately decided, Jones can’t take comfort in being almost getting there.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Make no mistake. He had his opportunity. With the game on the line and a chance to win it near the end, just as his predecessor, Eli Manning, had done so often, including his winning moments in Dallas, Jones came up short. Manning affixed his autograph on his locker after christening AT&T Stadium after beating the Cowboys in the first game played there in 2009. Jones didn’t earn that luxury this time.

But at least he showed some signs of improvement.

Playing against one of the NFL’s worst defenses, Jones did some of his best work this season, especially in the early going. He was sharp on his first drive, staking the Giants to an early 7-3 lead and then extending to it to 17-3 with a field goal drive after Kyler Fackrell’s 46-yard interception return of Dak Prescott’s tipped pass.

But the biggest bugaboo of this early part of his career – turnovers – surfaced again in a key spot. On first and 10 from his own 37 with 5:08 left in the second quarter and the Giants holding a 17-10 lead, Jones faded back to pass. But he didn’t feel the pressure from the blind side, where star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence badly beat rookie left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Lawrence then stripped the ball away from Jones, and Anthony Brown was there to scoop it up and score on a 29-yard return to make it 17-17. It was the 22nd fumble of his career, the most of any NFL quarterback. Dallas went on to take a 24-17 lead on a Prescott touchdown reception off a trick play similar to the Philly Special the Eagles ran in their Super Bowl win over the Patriots. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Prescott suffered a gruesome ankle injury later in the quarter and was replaced by longtime Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, who was signed as a backup in the offseason.

Jones hung in there after his turnover, showing good poise in eventually restoring the Giants’ lead. He was solid on a field goal drive on the first possession of the third quarter, although he couldn’t punch the ball in after the Giants got to the red zone. Same thing on another field goal drive later in the quarter to bring the Giants to within five, 31-26. Dalton coughed up a fumble on a botched snap deep in Cowboys territory in the fourth quarter at the Dallas 17, setting the stage for the Giants’ go-ahead score.

Jones hit Darius Slayton, who has quickly become his most trusted target, on a huge 3rd-and-6 completion to get to the Dallas 4, and Devonta Freeman ran in for the touchdown two plays later. Jones’ completion to Thomas, who was a tackle-eligible on the two-point conversion, gave the Giants a 34-31 lead.

Dallas tied it up on its next possession and, after Jones foundered on a potential game-winning drive, sealed the emotional win with Greg Zuerlein’s field goal as time expired.

More misery for the Giants, who are still searching for their first win.

And more heartache for Jones, who is still searching for answers.