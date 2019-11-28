Let’s not mistake this Jets’ defense with the ’85 Bears – always the standard by which great single-season defenses are measured. In fact, the Jets are nowhere close to that or any other legendary defense.

But considering the limited resources that defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has at his disposal, this may be one of the league’s most resourceful defenses. He no longer has the services of Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley, who hasn’t recovered from a groin injury he suffered in Week 1. He’s without his best cornerback, Trumaine Johnson, who’s out for the year with an ankle injury.

His cornerbacks include Brian Poole, Arthur Maulet and Nate Hairston, who was acquired in a trade with the Colts during training camp. Starting inside linebacker Avery Williamson was lost to a knee injury in the preseason. The Jets are now down to Neville Hewitt and James Burgess on the inside. Gone, too, is Leonard Williams, traded to the Giants last month.

The only big-name talent in Williams’ current lineup: strong safety Jamal Adams, who is having a career year under the veteran defensive coach.

While most of the attention on the Jets has revolved around coach Adam Gase - who got off to a 1-7 start and invited questions about his long-term suitability in New York - and Sam Darnold, who was hit with mono early in the season and is only now coming into his own in Gase’s system, Williams has quietly managed to construct a highly respectable defense with limited resources.

Actually, quiet might not be the right word. Not with Williams, who is one of the most boisterous assistant coaches you’ll ever come across. He’ll yell at a player for not hitting the tackling dummy hard enough, no less missing an assignment during 11-on-11 work.

Of course, Williams’ aggressive style has gotten him into trouble before, most notably during his time with the Saints. He was suspended for the 2012 season after admitting to running a bounty program for players who injured opposing players. But since his reinstatement, Williams has mostly steered clear of controversy, although he was implicated by former Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who said in training camp that Browns players had told him Williams had his players target Beckham during a Browns-Giants preseason game in 2017. Williams denied the accusation.

These days, Williams has been continuing the strong defensive work that has been a hallmark of his career – the Bountygate scandal notwithstanding. He’s long been known as one of the most imaginative play-callers, and his schemes have been essential to the Jets’ current three-game winning streak.

The Jets have been particularly effective against the run, and they lead the league with the fewest rushing yards allowed per game (78.1) and lowest yards per carry average (3.0). In Sunday’s 34-3 win over the Raiders, they held renowned rookie tailback Josh Jacobs to just 34 yards on 10 carries. Two weeks earlier, they held Giants running back Saquon Barkley to just one yard on 13 carries.

Overall, the Jets are eighth in yards allowed (321.1).

“In order to play very strong run defense, you've got to play 11 guys together,” Williams said. “The hardest thing for me to do anymore is to watch high school and college football with people not understanding how to play run defense and how you have to go about restricting the field and playing knock back. We don't catch and react. We're an attacking defense and you've got to do a really, really, really good job on not letting them get outside.”

There’s certainly room for improvement. The Jets are allowing an average of 23.5 points per game, more than twice what the league-leading Patriots have allowed (10.6). They’re 19th overall with 26 sacks, and their 43 percent third-down conversion rate is 24th.

Considering the injuries to key players, Williams has done a bang-up job in his first year with the Jets. And his work with Adams has been splendid. The Jets’ third-year safety has 6 ½ sacks so far, just 1 ½ away from the NFL record for most sacks by a defensive back in a single season. Williams has positioned Adams brilliantly, and the former first-round pick has responded with the best play of his career.

There’s more to come.

“He’s just scratched the surface on what he can do,” Williams said of Adams. “If you want to be the all-type of leader, you have to be at the top of our profession. You have to set the example first through doing it, before you say it. People pay attention to you when you do those types of things and you do your job, now they're going to listen.”

And the Jets are listening to Williams.

It’s impossible for them not to.