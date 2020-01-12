BALTIMORE— In a league that has never been more reliant on the passing game, Derrick Henry is an unlikely savior and the Titans an improbable Super Bowl contender.

Improbable? Feels more like impossible.

But here they are, fresh off another shocking upset of what appeared to be a worthy choice to carry off the Lombardi Trophy in Miami in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2. A week after conquering Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots at Gillette Stadium, the Titans punched a ticket to the AFC Championship Game with an even more shocking upset of the No. 1 seed Ravens at M & T Bank Stadium.

And all — or at least mostly — because of Henry, the game’s premier running back who is proving that old-school football is still alive and well in the NFL. Even at a time when most teams are placing less reliance on the running game and investing more heavily in the passing game, the mountainous Henry might just carry the Titans all the way to South Florida on his back.

Henry has been spectacular in the Titans’ two upset wins, running for 182 yards, a rushing touchdown and a receiving score in a 20-13 victory over New England and then mauling the Ravens’ defense with 195 rushing yards in Saturday night’s 28-12 win over Baltimore. Not only that, but Henry threw a touchdown pass on a trick play to put the game away in the third quarter.

And the 26-year-old Henry helped get the Titans into the tournament by rushing for 211 yards and three touchdowns in a regular season-ending 35-14 win over the Texans in Houston. His 377 combined rushing yards against the Patriots and Ravens are the most ever in back-to-back playoff games.

But those numbers are not what matters most to the 6-3, 247-pound Henry, who led the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards in the regular season.

“I’m more happy that we won,” Henry said. “The stats and all of that stuff is good, but we got the win, and we are advancing. That’s the most important thing to me.”

The man is incredible, and he’s at the heart of a simple, yet effective formula that is getting it done for the Titans: Run the football, stop the run, and don’t turn the ball over.

Sound familiar? Well, that’s the way things were before the unprecedented emphasis on the passing game took hold in the NFL in recent years. The Titans are playing the kind of football that was commonplace from the 1950’s through the early 1990’s.

But even by those standards, Henry’s performance has been next level. Consider: In both playoff wins, quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has resurrected his career since taking over as the starter for Marcus Mariota in Week 7, threw for under 100 yards.

“He's special,” Tannehill said of Henry. “I think he is special because he has the size that is extremely rare in a running back. But he also has the speed to go with it. So, he has the size to run those two- or three-yard runs that are physical when there's no hole. He's getting the yards to keep us ahead of the chains. But also, if he breaks free and gets past the first level, he has the speed to take it 60 or 70 yards, which is extremely rare.”

Henry fired off a 66-yard run in the third quarter against the Ravens, just moments after Tennessee had stopped presumptive MVP winner Lamar Jackson for a second straight time on a fourth-down rushing attempt. His run set up his eventual 3-yard jump-pass touchdown to Corey Davis.

“It’s fun to coach him,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of Henry. “He’s got a great energy. He’s durable, he’s physical, and I’m glad he’s with us.”

So are the Titans, who are now one step away from getting the chance to win the first Super Bowl championship in franchise history. The 1999 Titans came up one yard short of beating the Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV, when wide receiver Kevin Dyson was tackled just short of the goal line in the final seconds. Somehow you get the feeling Henry would get into the end zone if he gets his chance to win it all.