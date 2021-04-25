You look at these numbers, and there’s simply no question that DeVonta Smith is one of the most talented – if not THE most talented – receivers in this year’s draft.

He had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns last season – impressive by any measure.

He dominated Alabama’s 52-24 rout of Ohio State in the CFP National Championship with 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Again, unquestionably brilliant.

He was selected as college football’s best player, beating out quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence of Clemson, teammate Mac Jones and Florida’s Kyle Trask to win the Heisman Trophy. There’s simply no greater honor at that level.

But the number that confounds many NFL scouts and has some teams wondering whether Smith can dominate pro defenses like he did at Alabama: 166.

Can an NFL receiver who weighs that much – or that little – stand up to the punishment of facing bigger and stronger, if not faster, opponents?

It’s one of the biggest questions in this year’s draft, and Smith will find out which team believes he can and will succeed, despite his slender frame. Among the teams in the mix for a receiver and giving strong consideration to Smith: the Giants, who have the 11th overall pick. There’s no guarantee Smith lasts that long, but if he does, the Giants will have to decide whether they believe he can make history by being one of the thinnest receivers to step foot on an NFL field.

"DeVonta Smith is a pristine route runner," NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said. "Obviously, as everyone knows, he is real thin. (But) he is really long-armed and can go up and get it as well."

Former Colts head coach Tony Dungy likens Smith to another slender receiver, a man who helped the Colts to a Super Bowl championship and who is now in the Hall of Fame: Marvin Harrison. And fellow Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce is another who compares his own physique to Smith’s. But even Bruce outweighed Smith by 20 pounds.

The one man who has zero concerns about what Smith can do at the next level: Smith himself.

"I feel like it’s not going to be different than college," he said. "I played in the SEC. I feel like that’s the toughest conference there is. I know a lot of people that’s bigger than me and have more problems than me. I’m not worried about it at all."

Though there may be the added burden of living up to the reputation he earned as Heisman Trophy winner, Smith is convinced he can handle what comes next. And handle it in such a way as to join the elites of the game.

"I feel like it’s an expectation with everybody that wins the Heisman," he said. "Everybody expects you to do this and that. I have my individual goals and things that I expect to accomplish, so really, it’s just doing the things I’m capable of doing and letting everything else work out for itself."

And he plans to do to NFL defensive backs what he did to those he faced in college.

"It’s really just seeing if they’re comfortable in front of me," Smith said. "You can just look at some guys and tell if this is something they really want to do or something they really don’t want to do. Then, just going along in the game, find those things they’re uncomfortable doing. Just keep them uncomfortable."

Even at 166 pounds.

Dungy called the issue of size for any NFL player "a 75-year-old question. Size is a factor. But ability trumps lack of size in special cases. Will Marvin Harrison be able to get open in the NFL? Will Warrick Dunn be able to gain yards? Will Robert Mathis get sacks?"

The answer in every case, of course, was a resounding yes. But like Smith, those star players had to overcome the skepticism that accompanied them at the beginning of their respective NFL journeys.

Now it’s Smith’s turn.