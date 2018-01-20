January 20, 2018 5:49 PM

Two years ago this week, the Giants scored what they considered to be a decisive win over their long-standing NFC East rivals in Philadelphia. By moving quickly on contract negotiations with Ben McAdoo, the Giants beat the Eagles to their top target as head coach.

Three days later, the Eagles signed Chiefs offensive coordinator Doug Pederson as their new coach, a move that was viewed with plenty of skepticism because of Pederson’s relative lack of experience as a play-caller.

How’s that looking now?

While the narrative back then was that the Eagles had settled for their second choice, circumstances turned into a far different reality.

After making the playoffs as a first-year coach in 2016, McAdoo experienced a stunning fall from grace, not even making it through the 2017 season before being fired.

Pederson? He’s one win away from getting the Eagles to their first Super Bowl since the 2004 season under Andy Reid, his boss in Kansas City.

Pederson, a former Eagles backup quarterback who once was reviled by Eagles fans who wanted him replaced by rookie Donovan McNabb, now is a legitimate candidate for NFL Coach of the Year honors. He has done a terrific job of developing No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz, and the Eagles earned the top seed in the NFC playoffs this season largely because of Wentz’s breakout season.

Even after Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury on Dec. 11, Pederson kept the Eagles on task with backup Nick Foles, and Philadelphia earned a 15-10 win over the Falcons in last week’s divisional round to qualify for Sunday’s conference title game against the Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.

Credit Pederson with offering a steady hand during the transition from his franchise quarterback to Foles, and with maintaining an aggressiveness that has become his trademark. Even in times when it appears that he’s being too aggressive.

“You’d probably call me unorthodox with some of the decisions I’ve made on fourth downs and going for it, two-point conversions, things like that,” Pederson said. “Sometimes you just don’t do the norm, you just don’t do what everybody expects you to do, and sometimes that can help you. I’m calculated by it, but at the same time, I’m going to make sure that I’m putting our guys in a good position.”

It’s a style that has endeared him to an Eagles team that has defied the odds in a season of unexpected accomplishment.

Take the start of last week’s playoff game against the Falcons. With a stiff wind blowing against the Eagles’ offense, Pederson called a deep pass to receiver Torrey Smith to the Falcons’ 25-yard line. The pass fell short, but the Falcons were called for interference on the play. Another gamble paid off when Pederson opted to go for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 1 rather than take the safe route with a field goal. Tailback LeGarrette Blount rewarded Pederson’s faith by scoring what would be the Eagles’ only touchdown of the game.

“Coach has just had a knack of seemingly calling those at the right time,” offensive coordinator Frank Reich said. “It comes up different every week. We work well as a staff together in game-planning.”

The Eagles went for it on fourth down 26 times during the regular season; only the Packers (28) had more fourth-down attempts. Their conversion rate of 65.4 percent was third behind the Saints and Jaguars.

Look for more of the same from Pederson now that he is within a win of reaching the Super Bowl in Year 2. There’s no reason to take his foot off the pedal now, and Vikings coach Mike Zimmer — another Coach of the Year candidate who also is not averse to taking risks — has to be mindful of Pederson’s aggressiveness.

Even without Wentz, who has quickly emerged as one of the league’s most promising young quarterbacks, Pederson will continue to go for it.

“The message is still the same: Go be Nick,” Pederson said of Foles. “Feed off of last week, obviously. Different set of challenges, different team, different defense and all that. Don’t have to force anything. Just let the offense work for you, and he’ll be fine.”

It’s that unique brand of understated confidence that has Pederson in command of a team that is coming off an unexpected run to the NFC East title and looks as if it will be a force in the division for years to come.

Wentz, whose status for next season depends on how quickly he can rehab from knee surgery, looks to be one of those quarterbacks who will be around for a dozen years or so. The Eagles’ bold move up the draft board in 2016, when general manager Howie Roseman traded up twice from No. 13 to second overall to get the North Dakota State star, clearly is paying off.

The bigger surprise, though, is the coach. After losing out on McAdoo, the Eagles wound up with the right guy.