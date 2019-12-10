PHILADELPHIA

There is plenty of time to think about tomorrow, so Eli Manning’s mindset was strictly in the moment for what could have been his final NFL game. Or at least one of his final games.

“You never want to make decisions about your future while you’re still living in the present and don’t know the circumstances of what could happen,” Manning said after learning he’d be in the lineup for Monday night’s game against the Eagles. “I’ll analyze everything else after the season.”

Manning will turn 39 next month, and he already has lost the starting job to rookie Daniel Jones, so there’s not much of a future for him with the Giants. But if he does believe he’s good enough to play, there was time for one last audition. With Jones out because of an ankle injury that could end his season, Manning was summoned to play for the first time in 12 weeks.

The greatest quarterback in franchise history and author of two Super Bowl MVP performances is long past his prime, but there were some vintage Manning moments against the Eagles. Looking like a reasonable facsimile of the Manning of old in the first half, he threw a pair of touchdown passes to rookie Darius Slayton in the first half.

He hit Slayton down the left side on the first one, and the fifth-round rookie out of Auburn slipped a tackle and turned the play into a 35-yard touchdown to give the Giants a 7-0 lead. Manning made it 17-3 with a beautiful throw down the left side for a 55-yard touchdown with 27 seconds to play in the half.

Unfortunately for Manning, there were too many moments in the second half that reflected his struggles in recent years. A comfortable halftime lead was followed by zero points in the second half, allowing the Eagles to get back in the game and tie it at 17 with 1:53 left in regulation.

Manning couldn’t produce the magic touch he’d found in the first half, and the Eagles won it in overtime, driving for a touchdown on their first possession for a 23-17 victory. Manning threw for only 24 yards in the second half.

There isn’t much room for nostalgia in football, the ultimate here-today-gone-tomorrow sport. No pre-retirement tours like baseball, a sport in which opposing teams celebrate great careers with parting gifts. In the meat grinder that is the NFL, the best you can hope for is to go out on top, the way only a few have managed to do.

Manning’s older brother Peyton walked off into his NFL sunset after winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos, but there can be no comparable scenario for Eli, who started Monday night for a 2-10 team going nowhere in the immediate future.

Manning can peruse what almost certainly will be a limited series of options for next season, and it’s conceivable that no one will be interested in a nearly 40-year-old quarterback near the end.

Monday night’s second-half swoon certainly didn’t help.

My sense is that Manning will spend this final month on the Giants’ roster and then call it a day. He’s the first player in franchise history to last 16 seasons, and spending his entire career with one team is important to him.

Of course, if the competitive flames continue to flicker and some team comes calling next year, he’d certainly consider the opportunity. But Manning has always had a good grasp of reality, and I don’t expect he will continue to play if he believes there’s simply not enough left in the tank to last another full season or two and play at a high enough level to warrant a starting job.

Giants president and co-owner John Mara had hoped Manning had one more good year left in him, expressing the belief that the quarterback could keep Jones off the field the entire season and lead the Giants to the playoffs for only the second time since their last Super Bowl. Instead, Manning lasted only two games before coach Pat Shurmur decided it was time for Jones to play.

It has been a remarkable run, most likely a Hall of Fame career, for a player who has produced a body of work any franchise would sign up for.

It’s almost over for Manning, but at least there were some reminders Monday night of what he once was.