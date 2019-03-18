Given Dave Gettleman’s frequent assurances that he didn’t sign Odell Beckham to trade him – only to do just that after the Browns came calling last week – it would be in Eli Manning’s best interests not to take Gettleman’s comments on Monday as a reliable vote of confidence.

In his first comments to reporters since the blockbuster trade that sent Beckham to the Browns in exchange for a first-round pick, a third-rounder and safety Jabrill Peppers, Gettleman suggested Manning’s performance in the second half of last season was good enough to bring him back in 2019.

“I said it in Indianapolis [at the Scouting Combine] and I’ll say it again. Once we got that o-line fixed, look what we did on offense,” Gettleman said on a conference call. “This narrative that Eli is overpaid and can’t play is a crock, I’m telling you.”

First, Gettleman did indeed say that about Manning at the Combine in defending the 38-year-old quarterback from criticism about his play the last two seasons. Second, Gettleman also said at the Combine that he wasn’t inclined to trade his best receiver, who only last year was signed to a $90 million contract extension.

“We didn’t sign Odell Beckham to trade him,” Gettleman said in Indianapolis. “That’s all I need to say about that.”

So much for the assurances that Beckham appeared safe, despite continued rumors that the Giants were interested in moving him. And if Gettleman pulled off a deal for Beckham within hours of first being solicited by the Browns last Tuesday morning, then what’s to stop the general manager from pulling the plug on Manning?

The answer: nothing.

Manning received his $5 million roster bonus on Monday, the latest indication that he remains in the Giants’ plans for next season. Then again, the Giants paid Beckham a $20 million signing bonus last year, and that wasn’t a limiting factor in Gettleman’s trade discussions with the Browns. So, Manning must realize things can change on a team in a very unusual transition period.

Gettleman won’t use the term “rebuilding” to describe his roster. The preferred word is “building.” And he believes that you can still win while building a roster toward the ultimate goal of winning a championship. But at age 38 and coming off an uneven season, Manning clearly is not the long-term answer for a team that is still at least a year away from contending. More likely, the Giants are years away from competing for a fifth Super Bowl title.

Gettleman seemed content with the return on the Beckham trade, acquiring the Browns’ 17th overall pick, Cleveland’s third-rounder this year and Peppers, a safety who has the same limitations as the one they let go last week. The one knock against Landon Collins is his range in pass coverage, and that’s precisely the same flaw in Peppers’ game. The Giants got a younger, cheaper player out of the deal, but certainly not a better one than Collins.

And one more thing about the trade: Gettleman said it came together very quickly once the Browns inquired of Beckham’s availability. Gettleman felt he had leverage because it was the Browns who initiated the discussion. But at that point, why not shop around the league to potentially get a better deal? Gettleman seemed to indicate Monday that the 49ers, who’d had several previous discussions about Beckham, weren’t part of last week’s dealings. If so, then they should have been, especially with at least a possibility of getting the second overall pick in the draft – which could have translated to quarterbacks Kyler Murray or Dwayne Haskins or blue-chip defensive end Nick Bosa.

Manning appears to be the quarterback of choice for now, but reports persist that the Giants would consider trading for Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen – in which case it wouldn’t make sense to keep Manning. The Giants may prefer to wait on a quarterback in the draft – perhaps Drew Lock of Missouri, Daniel Jones of Duke or Ryan Finley of North Carolina State -- in which case Manning could shepherd one of them through their rookie season.

But given Gettleman’s changeable plans, Manning is no sure thing. Even with the $5 million he pocketed on Monday.