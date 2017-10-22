Bob Glauber Bob Glauber has been Newsday's national football columnist since 1992. He was Newsday's football writer covering the Jets and Giants, as well as the NFL, from 1989-91. He was selected as the New York State sportswriter of the year in 2015 and 2011 by the National Sports Media Association. Show More email twitter

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Josh McCown knew he had to get something extra on the pass because his receiver, Jermaine Kearse, would be running his route along the far sideline. When you throw across the field like that, you’d better throw it as hard as you can.

So as McCown came off his first read down the middle of the field, he turned slightly to fire the ball to his left toward Kearse.

And then it happened.

McCown knew from studying the Dolphins’ coverage during the week that he’d have Kearse open on the play because of Miami’s defensive alignment. But on the play that would ultimately decide Sunday’s game, McCown was mortified with what he saw next.

With the game tied at 28, and the Jets at their own 15-yard line with 47 seconds left and all three of their timeouts remaining, McCown went to throw and suddenly saw Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain at the very spot he was aiming for.

What happened next felt like a bad dream in slow motion.

“It was one of those where I tried to stop as I was throwing, because I saw (McCain) late,” McCown said. “So I didn’t get enough on the ball.”

As he was describing the play that would ultimately lead to a crushing 31-28 loss, McCown stopped talking for a moment, so complete was his anguish.

“I don’t even want to think about it,” he said. “Man, it makes you sick. It’s something that can’t happen.”

It happened.

Instead of throwing the ball as hard as he could, the ball sailed on him, arcing ever-so-slowly toward McCain, who intercepted the pass at the Jets’ 23 and ran it back to the 17 with 39 seconds to play. Four plays later, Cody Parkey’s 39-yard field goal sent the Jets to a second straight loss in which they’d blown a sizable lead on the opponent.

Last week, it was a 24-17 loss to the Patriots after surging to a 14-0 first-half lead. This time, it was a three-point loss after what had been a terrific performance had them up, 28-14, late in the third quarter.

Even though it was McCown himself who had staked the Jets to that impressive lead with three touchdown passes and a one-yard touchdown run, none of it mattered because of what had happened in the final moments to seal the loss and drop them to 3-4 for the season.

He had the chance every quarterback dreams of, even a 38-year-old quarterback who knows he doesn’t have much time left: game on the line, ball in your hands, time to go win it.

“A minute left, three timeouts, the coach asks you to win the ball game,” McCown said. “That’s what you want to do in this league as a quarterback.”

And when it failed, when McCown watched helplessly as his pass fluttered into McCain’s arms and then watched as Parkey sent the ball through the uprights with 22 seconds left … it was awful.

“To go out there and have that happen, as professionals, as quarterbacks, there’s not a lot of worse feelings than that for me,” said McCown, who finished 17-of-27 for 209 yards, three touchdown passes and the interception. He was also the first quarterback in franchise history to have three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown since 1960, when the immortal Al Dorow did it three times. The Jets weren’t even the Jets back then; it was the Titans back then.

But it turned out to be another torturous ending, this one worse than the last.

“Todd (Bowles) puts his trust in us to go down and execute and get that gone, and we let him down,” McCown said. “We’ve got to be a better team than that. If we’re gonna be the team we want to be, we have to make that next step.”

Instead, they took a giant step back, thanks to McCown’s botched play.

It’s as dispiriting an ending as he’s ever been a part of, and the only thing that will get him out of his funk will come after wallowing for a day in abject frustration.

“I’m very disappointed, and I will be for the next 24 hours,” he said. “But when we start turning on that tape for Atlanta, we’re moving on, and I’m moving on, and I’ll be excited, can’t wait to kick the ball off Sunday.”

It can’t come soon enough.