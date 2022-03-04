INDIANAPOLIS – The chip on Garrett Wilson’s shoulder was huge, even though not actually visible to those around him during an interview session at the NFL Scouting Combine this week. Someone asked which individual drill he was most looking forward to as he prepared to showcase his talents to NFL personnel.

"I gotta prove some people wrong on the 40," the Ohio State star receiver said. "I’ve seen what people are saying about what they think I’m gonna run, and I’m excited to get out there and do what I do."

And how fast did he think he’d run the featured speed event?

"I’ve seen some people say 4.55, so I’m going to say a little below that," he said.

A little?

Try a lot.

Wilson crouched in his stance at the starting line at Lucas Oil Stadium, preparing for the moment. He then uncoiled himself and burst into his sprint, hunched over in the early strides and then gradually running upright. The stopwatches clicked off, and the official time was a blazing 4.38 seconds.

Welcome to the top half of the first round. And maybe even the top 10.

And maybe New York?

The Jets have the fourth and 10th overall picks, and they are in the market for a big-time receiver to help second-year quarterback Zach Wilson take the next step. As we’ve seen from recent drafts, the impact of a capable wideout can be immense. Look no further than the 2021 Bengals, who selected Ja’Marr Chase to rejoin his LSU teammate Joe Burrow, and the two made magic on what turned out to be a Super Bowl run.

General manager Joe Douglas said earlier in the week he was open to any and all avenues to try and help his quarterback, and a Wilson-to-Wilson partnership could be a godsend for the Jets’ offense.

Garrett Wilson is at or near the top of what should be a promising class of wide receivers, joining USC’s Drake London, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound standout who doesn’t have top-end speed but is a dynamic player nonetheless, Georgia’s George Pickens, Treylon Burks of Arkansas and Wilson’s teammate, Chris Olave, who ran just a tick slower at 4.39 on Thursday night.

If Wilson or Olave – or both – go in the first round, it would be the first time a Buckeyes receiver went that early since 2007 when Ted Ginn Jr. and Anthony Gonzalez both went in the first round.

"That would be awesome," Wilson said. "It would be great to go in the first round, but a lot of dudes get missed. They end up going in the second round and are just as good. My mission is to prove myself once I get there, but it definitely would be a blessing to go first round."

At this point, it would be an upset if Wilson didn’t go in the first round. And with Thursday night’s blazing time, his case will only be bolstered. Couple that with an excellent 2021 season, in which Wilson had 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns, as well as a rushing score, and he has the makings of a high-end player.

Add in a healthy dose of "want to," and Wilson’s stature grows even more.

"I play bigger than my size," the 6-foot, 192-pound receiver said. "I feel like I play with a whole lot of passion. Breaking tackles, making someone miss after a short pass and turning that into a big gain, blocking, all the things that goes into that."

Looking for an NFL comparison? Try Stefon Diggs, who blossomed in Minnesota and then helped the Bills’ offense become elite after his trade to Buffalo in 2020.

"Stefon Diggs is a great player, and for someone to make that comparison, that’s awesome," Wilson said. "I take a lot of pride in that. But I like to think I bring different things to the table. I don’t want to try to play like anyone, because everyone is special for their own reason."

The Jets can use the kind of special that Wilson offers – a guy that can help any offense, especially one that cries out for a player who can take the top off the defense with his blazing speed.

Paying attention, Joe Douglas?