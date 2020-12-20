It was there for the taking.

Again.

With the NFC East continuing to offer opportunities rarely seen in a division with no team likely to finish with a winning record, the Giants had the chance to get back into first place with two weeks to play and a shot at making the playoffs.

They came into Sunday night’s game knowing that Washington had already lost and that a win over the Browns would make both teams 6-8 – with the Giants holding the edge by virtue of two wins over their longstanding NFC East rivals. Dallas, now 5-9, continues to nip at the heels of both teams thanks to a solid home win over the 49ers.

All the Giants needed to do to hold up their end was beat the resurgent Browns in a prime-time game at MetLife Stadium, a game that was flexed into the NFL’s spotlight thanks to the Giants’ upset win over the Seahawks two weeks ago.

They couldn’t do it. Not even close.

Browns 20, Giants 6.

It’s almost over.

At 5-9, the chances for an upset run to the postseason in Joe Judge’s first year are about as nonexistent as the Giants’ offense the last two weeks. Yes, the mathematical possibilities still exist. But with a game next week against the streaking Ravens, who have rediscovered their excellence with Lamar Jackson, the Giants are quickly running out of time. Especially if they can’t do any better than what we’ve seen the last two weeks.

Washington is still iffy with Alex Smith’s injured calf creating uncertainty, and it’s possible the Giants’ regular season finale at home against the Cowboys will still have meaning. But because the Giants couldn’t deal with a Browns team that was clearly the better side, we’re about to be looking at what will happen next year more than what might happen next month.

That’s back-to-back home losses – bad losses – after a four-game winning streak had breathed new life into a Giants’ season that began 0-5 and then went to 1-7. Even if there are still scenarios in which the Giants can make the postseason, nothing will matter if they can’t play any better than they have the past two weeks.

Perhaps Judge himself could see the writing on the wall even before the game, because he coached this one early on as if he felt he needed to score touchdowns and not settle for field goals. That may have been because of his respect for Mayfield coming into the game, not to mention the fact the Browns’ offense was in full throttle in last Monday’s 47-42 home loss to the Ravens in an epic thriller.

"The thing that stands out about him above all is this guy is an elite competitor," Judge said. "He really is. He’s a tough dude. You know his story, how he went through college [at Texas Tech and then Oklahoma], had to walk on twice, earn two starting jobs. It’s no coincidence this guy is having tremendous success in the National Football League. I love the attitude he plays with. I love the chippiness he plays with."

Judge tried to be aggressive from the start, eschewing what would have been an easy field goal on fourth and goal from the Browns’ 5 and having holder Riley Dixon attempt a pass to offensive lineman Nick Gates in the end zone. The ball fell incomplete. Like the idea of being aggressive, but better to settle for the points on that opening drive and save the trickery for later in the game.

Judge passed up another easy field goal – again from the Cleveland 5 – in the second quarter on a fourth-and-1 call. This one made more sense based on the situation, but Wayne Gallman was stopped for no gain. Cleveland then drove the length of the field, with Mayfield completing the 95-yard drive with a TD pass in the back of the end zone from the Giants’ 2 to make it 13-3 before halftime.

Giants tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, the former Browns’ head coach who was subbing as offensive coordinator in the COVID-related absence of Jason Garrett, was mostly aggressive in the first half with backup Colt McCoy filling in for the injured Daniel Jones. McCoy was off target on many of his longer throws, but at least the attempts at going down the field softened up the defense somewhat.

Still, the Giants came away with only a field goal in the first half, continuing an inability to score that has extended through most of the season. The Giants have scored 30 points just once all season. And while the long-term absence of Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley has been a contributing factor and now Jones’ hamstring and ankle injuries, this is simply not an offense built to score points in bunches.

Kitchens fared no better than Garrett, because the Giants’ offense was simply not functional. The Browns increased the lead to 20-3 early in the fourth quarter, with Mayfield methodically wearing down the Giants’ defense. The Giants could only add another Gano field goal to make it 20-6 late in the fourth.

And so, the Giants went quietly into the night.

And, barring a miracle turnaround, into next season.