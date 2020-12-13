For all the good the Giants produced over the previous month – up to and including last week’s stunning upset of the Seahawks on the road with a backup quarterback – it all unraveled in spectacular fashion on an overcast afternoon that offered this stark reminder: They have not yet arrived.

They have the good fortune of playing in a division where hideous performances like their 26-7 loss to the Cardinals Sunday at MetLife Stadium are not fatal blows in a playoff race that may not be determined for another three weeks. But they were also reminded that more missteps like the ones they committed in their worst performance of the season will likely close the door on the postseason hopes that flickered in a four-game winning streak that came on the heels of a 1-7 start.

Make no mistake. This was a miserable performance at every level – from Daniel Jones’ inability to run the offense after missing a game with a right hamstring injury, to the return of a fumbling problem he’d seemingly overcome, to a putrid performance from an offensive line that yielded a season-high eight sacks, to a defense that wasn’t nearly as effective against Kyler Murray & Co. as it had been the previous month.

Blame offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, too. Especially on a critical third-and-1 play from the Giants’ 16 in the third quarter where Jones threw a fade route that fell hopelessly incomplete. This instead of running a safer play that had a better shot of maintaining possession in a crucial spot with his team down 20-7, yet still in position to come back.

And now, it comes down to this: Home to resurgent Cleveland next Sunday, a road game always the dangerous Ravens and then home to the Cowboys to complete the regular season. They’ll soon know whether they’re good enough to recover from the egg they laid on Sunday to have a shot at the tournament. Or whether Sunday’s loss was a sign that this team is not ready for anything other than the hope of a better tomorrow, despite the promise presented by the previous month’s work.

Coach Joe Judge summed things up perfectly at the outset of his post-game Zoom call.

"We were outcoached, we were outplayed," Judge said. "A lot of mistakes were made in the game that can’t happen again."

All true.

Jones did enough during the week to convince Judge that he could return to the lineup, but he clearly was impacted by his inability to run, which has been a big part of his game. His turnover problem resurfaced in an ugly way, as he lost a fumble on the first drive on a sack by former Giants’ pass rusher Markus Golden. He had two other fumbles, neither of which was lost but both of which brought back memories of a problem that has dogged him throughout his young career.

Jones came up limping in the fourth quarter, this time with what appeared to be an injury to his left leg, although he attributed it to the "bumps and bruises" of playing and didn’t expect it to impact his availability for next Sunday’s game against the Browns. But Judge will have to use his discretion carefully, because Jones can’t be given the ball unless he is capable of running an offense that is already challenged when it comes to scoring points. The Giants produced just a third-quarter touchdown against the Cardinals and have been held under 30 points all but once this season.

That leaves them a very small margin for error, and Judge must decide whether a less-than-100 percent Jones is worth the risk in the coming weeks.

"I have no regrets on playing him," Judge said of Jones. "We made a calculated decision. We have to execute better."

They barely executed at all on Sunday. Jones threw for just 127 yards and produced a single touchdown drive. Wayne Gallman ran for just 57 yards after last week’s 135 against the Seahawks. The offensive line was atrocious. And the defense, which had so often kept the Giants in games this season, was average.

Were the Giants perhaps too full of themselves after a month’s worth of winning and plenty of bouquets being thrown their way?

"I don’t think it was overconfidence," linebacker Blake Martinez said. "We just didn’t play collectively as a team. It’s a tough moment. The really good teams focus on getting better."

The Giants will soon discover whether they are one of those really good teams, or whether they are what they were coming into the season: a rebuilding team with a mostly young roster, a first-year coach and a quarterback who is still trying to prove he should be the team’s long-term solution.

Three more games to see if this loss was just a clunker. Or whether the Giants simply aren’t as good as they – and we – thought they were.