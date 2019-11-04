This was just the first installment in what Daniel Jones hopes to be a long and fruitful rivalry against the Cowboys, so forgive the rookie quarterback if he doesn’t quite grasp the magnitude of Giants-Cowboys.

Intellectually, he knows it’s a big deal. He simply hadn’t experienced it firsthand until Monday night’s matchup at MetLife Stadium.

“I realize there’s a rivalry element to the two teams playing, just in that they’ve been in the division and played for a long time,” Jones said earlier in the week. “Yeah, I think I realize it’s a big game.”

Jones is still feeling his way through after replacing Eli Manning in Week 3, and there’s been so much to process such a short period of time. Trying to master Pat Shurmur’s offense – or any NFL offense, for that matter – is a time-consuming, painstaking ordeal. Putting that knowledge to use on the field has been an up-and-down proposition, although Jones has certainly shown enough promise to figure on a bright future.

But as Manning had come to know during the previous 15 seasons, there’s just a little something more special with a divisional rivalry. Especially the Cowboys, who played Monday for the 115th time in the regular season. The Cowboys have had the better of the matchup, going 67-46-2 in a matchup that goes back to the infancy of the Dallas franchise under Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry, the former Giants’ defensive coordinator.

Manning had some of his signature victories against the Cowboys, including an upset win in Dallas in the 2007 playoffs on the way to his first Super Bowl victory. Jones can only hope to come close to duplicating Manning’s achievements, and much of his legacy will be defined by his accomplishments against teams like the Cowboys.

At 2-6 and facing the 4-3 Cowboys, this hardly qualified as a big spot for the Giants, at least in terms of playoff positioning. The Giants are playing for the future, and so is Jones. But it was an important test nevertheless, a chance for Jones to spread his wings against a worthy contender.

It was a mixed bag for the 22-year-old rookie through much of the game, but there was nevertheless more evidence that he is showing promising signs of development. Coming off a four-touchdown pass performance in a 31-26 loss to the Lions, Jones had the Giants trailing the Cowboys by just a point at halftime, 13-12. He went 10-for-17 for 75 yards, had a touchdown and an interception.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

His second-quarter touchdown drive featured a spectacular pass play to wide receiver Golden Tate at the 1. Tate made a one-handed catch at the 1, outdueling cornerback Byron Jones before going out of bounds. Three plays later, Jones hit Cody Latimer on a one-yard touchdown throw in the right corner of the end zone to give the Giants a 9-3 lead.

Jones pushed the Giants to the Dallas 7 on his next drive, but red zone issues had the Giants settle for a 25-yard Aldrick Rosas field goal to make it 12-3. Dallas rallied with a touchdown on its next possession to make it 12-10, and the Cowboys took a 13-12 lead shortly before halftime, courtesy of a Jones interception.

It wasn’t all his fault, though. Shurmur made a curious play call in having Jones throw deep to Saquon Barkley, but the ball was picked off by Xavier Woods and returned to the Giants’ 39 to set up the late field goal.

Jones got the Giants to within a point, 16-15, with a smart drive that included his 15-yard run around right end, but also saw the Giants bog down in the red zone and have to settle for a field goal. Dak Prescott extended the lead to 23-15 with 12:40 to play with a 75-yard drive, capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass to Michael Gallup.

The Giants hung tough, though, getting a field goal on their next drive, as Barkley took a swing pass from Jones and went 65 yards to the Dallas 11. And, again, red zone problems squandered the touchdown opportunity, leaving them down, 23-18, after another Rosas field goal.

The Giants’ defense failed them once again, as Prescott answered with another touchdown drive, finishing this one off with a 45-yard touchdown throw to Amari Cooper to make it 30-18 with 7:56 left in the fourth.