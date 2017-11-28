Updated November 28, 2017 5:05 PM

And so ends the Eli Manning era with the Giants.

With one shocking news release sent out by the team at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday came the announcement that Manning won’t be the Giants’ starting quarterback for the first time since 2004. At 2-9, second-year coach Ben McAdoo — who might soon be ex-coach Ben McAdoo — has decided Manning is no longer in the team’s plans and that Geno Smith will get a shot in Sunday’s game against the Raiders in Oakland.

The Giants also want to get a look at rookie quarterback Davis Webb, so he, too, will figure into the mix as the Giants lurch toward the finish line of a lost season.

McAdoo announces QB change

Where does that leave Manning? It leaves him no choice but to leave the only team for which he has played. That could mean retirement, but more likely, it will mean he will agree to play elsewhere and find a team willing to trade for him.

And there is one team that will fit just perfectly.

Tom Coughlin’s team.

Coughlin, who was forced out two years ago after a Giants coaching career that included two Super Bowl championships with Manning as his quarterback, now presides over the football operation in Jacksonville. Coughlin has already done fine work in reconstituting the Jaguars, the team he began his NFL coaching career with in 1995. The Jaguars are 7-4 and tied for first place in the AFC South, and they’ve got a terrific defense and a formidable running game.

What they don’t have is a championship-caliber quarterback, which is why a Manning trade makes complete sense.

I asked him about this very scenario in the days leading up to the trade deadline last month, and Manning vigorously denied interest in playing anywhere else.

“I’ve not heard [the Jacksonville speculation], I’ve not felt it, not thinking about it,” he said. “I don’t want to play anywhere else. I love this team, love this organization, and I want to be here.”

WATCH: Eli Manning reacts to the announcement that he will not start on Sunday pic.twitter.com/nQoPEcfTl3 — New York Giants (@Giants) November 28, 2017

Only now, it’s clear the Giants are thinking about Manning not being here. If they did, if they truly believed Manning was their answer moving forward, then they wouldn’t end his 210-game consecutive-starts streak, second only to Brett Favre in NFL history.

But it’s clear now that McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese — both of whom might also be swept away in a potential offseason housecleaning — want to see what they have in Smith and Webb, the Giants’ third-round pick this year. There is also a very real possibility that the Giants will select a quarterback in next year’s draft, especially if they continue on the path toward a top-5 pick.

Manning sees the writing on the wall, just as his older brother, Peyton, did after the Colts released him because of neck problems that sidelined him the entire 2011 season. Peyton eventually signed a free-agent deal with the Broncos and enjoyed as perfect an ending as there is for an NFL player. He won Super Bowl 50 and then walked off into his NFL sunset.

Eli will now have that opportunity, and if it doesn’t come in Jacksonville, it will come with some other contending team if he so chooses.

There’s a chance, of course, that Manning will opt to retire; he turns 37 in January. But knowing how competitive he still is, the fire will surely keep burning and if the right opportunity presents itself, he will surely consider it.

He knows now, however, that his days are almost surely at an end with the Giants. Unless they somehow decide between now and next season that they still want him — and that’s hard to fathom at this point — then it’s over.

No point in prolonging the inevitable. That’s why Manning turned down McAdoo’s offer to keep the starting streak intact, while also getting a look at Smith and Webb.

“Coach McAdoo told me I could continue to start while Geno and Davis are given an opportunity to play,” Manning said. “My feeling is that if you are going to play the other guys, play them. Starting just to keep the streak going and knowing you won’t finish the game and have a chance to win it is pointless to me, and it tarnishes the streak. Like I always have, I will be ready to play if and when I am needed. I will help Geno and Davis prepare to play as well as they possibly can.”

What a sad and awkward way to go out for a player who will likely end up in the Hall of Fame one day. Then again, maybe Manning had a feeling something like this might happen. After all, his demeanor after the Giants’ Thanksgiving night loss to the Redskins was one we’d never seen from him in all his years with the Giants.

He looked and sounded defeated.

Less than a week later, after seeing the only team he’s ever played for ready to move on without him, he accepted the inevitable.

It’s over with the Giants.

It doesn’t have to be over in the NFL, though. Not with his old coach needing a quarterback in Jacksonville.