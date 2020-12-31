It has never been easier to score points in the NFL.

Like, ever.

With one game remaining in the regular season, the league will set a record for most average points per game in league history. That number is 49.4 at the moment - more than a touchdown and two-point conversion ahead of the 41.1 mark in 2000.

But if you are a fan of the Jets or Giants, those numbers are cruel reminders of how dreadful your teams have been with arguably the most important statistic in football. The New York teams are last (Jets) and next-to-last (Giants) when it comes to scoring points. The Jets have scored just 229 points, while the Giants are only marginally better at 257.

Consider: Eleven teams have scored more than 400 points this season, led by the Packers (474) and Kansas City (452).

And there is a price to be paid for the New York teams’ inability to cross the goal line in 2020. It will cost Adam Gase his job as head coach of the Jets, and it could cost Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett a shot at a head coaching job. Or even a chance at returning next season in the same capacity if he can’t land a top job.

Yes, the Giants are still somehow alive for the NFC East title in what has to be considered the worst year in the history of a once proud division. A division that often produced the eventual Super Bowl winner. And Garrett has one more shot at redemption in Sunday’s potential make-or-break game against a Cowboys team he presided over as head coach from 2010-19.

If the Giants beat the Cowboys and Washington loses to Philadelphia, it will be at least one more week of football in the wild card round of the playoffs. But if the offense continues to produce the kind of anemic results that have been all too common this year, then Garrett may not be asked back next season.

And Joe Judge would be entirely within his rights to make that change.

After all, with few exceptions, this offense has been a major disappointment. Judge and Garrett can rationalize all they want that Daniel Jones is still a good, young quarterback with room to grow and the potential to be a big-time player for years to come.

But the bottom line results this year are simply not acceptable.

Jones has just nine touchdown passes after throwing 24 as a rookie in Pat Shurmur’s offense. He is limited by hamstring and ankle injuries that will force him to be more of a pocket passer and prevent him from using the extra dimension that his normally strong running ability offers.

It may be that Garrett is working with a quarterback who is simply not good enough, even in a league in which the passing game has never been easier. Keep in mind, too, that the Giants’ young offensive line is still developing. That they’re without Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley. And that there isn’t a homerun hitter at wide receiver.

These are legitimate factors that certainly weigh into any assessment of Garrett. But it’s also fair to question whether his system is getting in the way of Jones’ progress, and whether Judge needs to consider a different play-caller who is more aligned with today’s offensive concepts.

For now, Garrett isn’t concerned with job security in New York or prospects elsewhere as a head coach.

"I’m just excited about the opportunity we have this week," he said Thursday. "Really, I’ve just tried to stay in the moment in any position I’ve had as a player or coach in the NFL. That’s typically when you play your best and coach your best."

He’ll have to be at his best to give the Giants a chance on Sunday, when the Giants host a Cowboys’ team that may have found itself after listing badly after the season-ending leg injury suffered by quarterback Dak Prescott in the first meeting between the teams Oct. 11. Dallas has won three straight, scoring a combined 108 in wins over the Bengals, 49ers and Eagles. A Dallas win over the Giants combined with a Washington loss to Philly, and it’s the Cowboys who win the division at 7-9.

"We want to play better offensively, there’s no question about that," Garrett said. "I do think we made strides in different areas over the course of the season. I think the biggest area that we tried to emphasize with your players is playing winning football."

But three straight losses after a stunning upset of the Seahawks in Seattle - with the offense scoring just 26 points combined - have put the Giants in a must-win situation on Sunday.

And maybe a must-win situation for Garrett - if his fate isn’t already sealed.