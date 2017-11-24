Updated November 24, 2017 12:12 AM

Under different circumstances, in a different season, Giants-Redskins on Thanksgiving night might mean a pivotal swing in a stirring divisional race and add to a rivalry that has been one of the best in pro sports.

But with injuries and ineptitude hammering away at both teams, this one won’t go down among the more memorable games in a series that dates to the 1930s and has featured some of the most impressive football you could ever want.

This one ended with a whimper as the Giants were beaten, 20-10, at FedEx Field in yet another downturn to a season filled with them.

With the Giants’ season effectively over coming into the game, and with the remaining weeks serving mostly as a referendum on Ben McAdoo’s viability as the long-term coach, they are playing for pride and little else. The Redskins were only marginally better, having slipped to 4-6 with Sunday’s 34-31 overtime loss to the Saints, a game in which they blew a 15-point lead late in the fourth quarter.

If you were looking for offensive firepower, this game was not for you. With the Giants’ receiving corps further decimated by the loss of Sterling Shepard, who missed his second straight game with migraine headaches, Eli Manning was only minimally effective. He misfired on some throws, had other passes dropped and simply couldn’t get the offense into any kind of rhythm.

The Redskins had their own injury problems on offense, with the line, tight end and running back positions severely lacking.

As was the case in the Giants’ 12-9 overtime win over the Chiefs on Sunday, it was the defense that kept them in this one. The Redskins managed only a field goal in a first half that ended in a 3-3 tie, and after Washington went ahead 10-3 in the third quarter, Janoris Jenkins came up with an interception for the second straight game. He picked off Kirk Cousins on a tipped pass and returned it 53 yards for the tying touchdown.

The reprieve was only temporary. With Manning unable to generate any offense, the Giants’ defense eventually succumbed on a fourth-quarter drive that ended with Cousins throwing a 14-yard touchdown pass to Josh Doctson with 3:31 to play to give Washington a 17-10 lead.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The end came on the Giants’ next series. They were forced to go for it on fourth down but Manning was sacked, sealing their doom.

Thus continued a season that started off with so much of what appeared to be legitimate optimism. They had come off an 11-5 season, their first playoff year since winning the Super Bowl in the 2011 season. There looked to be enough talent for another playoff run, and there were more than a few observers — and a sizable number inside the locker room — who foresaw a Super Bowl run.

That optimism was crushed beneath the weight of an 0-5 start that put McAdoo on the hot seat. And with so few offensive weapons available to turn things around — the Odell Beckham Jr. ankle injury was as big a blow as almost any in an NFL season filled with injuries to marquee players — the record soon worsened to 1-8 before Sunday’s upset win over the Chiefs.

The Redskins were confident of a playoff run behind Cousins, who was retained after being designated as the team’s franchise player. But they’ve been mediocre all year, and now with injuries added to Sunday’s woeful loss in New Orleans, they’re hanging by a thread in the NFC wild-card race now that the Eagles (9-1) have run away with the NFC East.

At least they’re still in the race.

Not so the Giants, who fell to 2-9 and are sure to face more misery in the weeks to come.

Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch have made it clear that there will be no major changes for the remainder of the regular season, but there could be a reckoning afterward. Mara and Tisch had hoped to see at least some progress from McAdoo, although it’s uncertain how much they will put on the coach, how much they’ll put on general manager Jerry Reese and how much they’ll put on a series of injuries that can’t be ignored in any final evaluation.

In the meantime, they’ll have to wade through the muck of a lost season that might not get any better in the weeks ahead.