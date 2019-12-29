As he stood on the sidelines, his expression reflecting the helplessness of watching his team lose yet again, the rain poured over Pat Shurmur’s head, a fitting symbolism for what will almost certainly be his final time on the Giants’ sidelines.

The inevitable end has arrived, and after just nine wins in two seasons, Shurmur’s time as the Giants coach has come to an ignominious conclusion.

There will be meetings with Giants’ ownership and a decision about his future will soon be made. With MetLife Stadium once again reverberating with cheers for the visiting team – this time, it was Eagles’ fans celebrating a 34-17 win that clinched the NFC East title – co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch surely realize that they can’t justify another year of Shurmur coaching their team.

Shurmur himself understands the bottom line and seemed ready to accept his fate during his postgame remarks.

“We didn’t win enough games. I own that,” he said. “I don’t make any excuses for that. This is a wins business. I get it.”

Shurmur is prepared for whatever awaits him, and even suggested that if and when he is replaced, his successor will inherit a good situation.

“If I’m back, I’m looking forward to working with this young talent,” he said. “If I’m not, whoever is coaching this team has a great group of young players. The dead money [on the salary cap] goes away, there’s gonna be cap space, we’ve got [draft picks], so there’s ways to improve the team.

“So, if I’m not here, that’s what the new coach has to look forward to. If I am, I can’t wait to get back to work.”

Too many times this season, Giants fans seemed outnumbered in their own building, with supporters of the Cowboys, Packers, Eagles and Vikings chanting for the visiting team and drowning out the voices of the people who should be cheering for the team in blue. This team doesn’t like to make a habit of moving on from coaches this quickly, especially after the Ben McAdoo era ended after less than two seasons.

But Shurmur’s 9-23 record – the same mark he produced in two seasons with the Browns in his previous head coaching stint – makes it virtually impossible to justify him continuing into 2020.

“We all own the fact that we didn’t win enough games,” Shurmur said. “We’re not a good enough team yet to win those close games, but some day, we will be. I told the young players that, by the way the roster was structured this year, it was a gift for them to be able to play as much football as they did. They need to use it as motivation to have a great offseason and come back stronger than ever so that, in these close games, we could find a way to make enough plays to win them.”

The Giants couldn’t make enough plays – again – to beat an injury-ravaged Eagles team. They made it close, pulling into a 17-17 tie in the third quarter on Saquon Barkley’s electrifying 68-yard touchdown run off right tackle. But after the Eagles retook the lead on Jake Elliott’s 50-yard field goal, Daniel Jones’ 11th lost fumble of the season led to a fourth-quarter collapse.

Shurmur stared from the sidelines in the pouring rain as Jones, who has indeed shown promise in his first year, was once again victimized by a problem he has yet to fix: fumbling. Jones looks like he can be a very good quarterback for a number of years, and a prospective coach can look with promise at what more he might bring out of Jones down the road.

That coach can also look to Barkley as a home-run hitter from the backfield, a player who can turn a game around in the blink of an eye – like he nearly did on Sunday.

But general manager Dave Gettleman, whose own situation may be uncertain (although this team has traditionally given its general managers a longer leash than just two years), needs to replenish a defense that was knocked around far too often this season, and add pieces to make Jones a more productive passer.

Shurmur couldn’t coax more out of a roster that simply isn’t good enough yet to contend, and the next coach – whether it be former Panthers coach Ron Rivera, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Baylor coach Matt Rhule, former Packers coach Mike McCarthy or someone else – will have a potentially improved lineup heading into next season. Good draft positioning and a ton of salary cap space to sign free agents will certainly help.

But it’s too late for Shurmur.

“No moral victories for me,” he said.

And not enough real ones, either.