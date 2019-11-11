At this point, Pat Shurmur is willing to consider anything to help his mistake-prone team get a win. Even a sportswriter’s suggestion that Daniel Jones might want to consider wearing a glove to improve his ball security.

Newsday’s Giants beat writer Tom Rock asked Shurmur on a conference call Monday if Jones could benefit from using a glove on one — or even both — hands to address a continuing problem with fumbles. There was another Sunday in a 34-27 loss to the Jets — the Giants’ sixth straight defeat — as safety Jamal Adams swiped the ball away on a third-quarter sack and returned it for a 25-yard touchdown.

“A glove? I’ve never heard of that in terms of the ball security piece,” Shurmur said. “The ball got ripped out of his hand.”

Shurmur paused a moment and said: “I guess it’s something to think about. Since you brought It up, I’ll mention it to him.”

It’s been that kind of season for Shurmur, who is still trying to find the right formula to turn his team around and produce meaningful improvement that will translate into wins.

At 2-8, he is fighting for his coaching life.

The Giants aren’t likely to make an in-season coaching change the way they did near the end of the ill-fated Ben McAdoo era in 2017. But with a 7-19 record in Shurmur’s first 26 games, there is reason to believe that team president John Mara will give serious consideration to a change after the season.

Unless Shurmur can coax a few more wins out of his team over the final six games following this week’s bye, Mara might be looking for a new coach in 2020. Mara was fuming after Sunday’s loss to the Jets and left the postgame locker room with an especially pronounced scowl. He’s never happy after a loss, but a loss to the team that shares MetLife Stadium and once prompted Mara’s father, Wellington, to fire Allie Sherman after a PRESEASON loss in 1969?

It is simply verboten to lose to the Jets, even when you are in a rebuilding mode with a rookie quarterback.

Shurmur will use the bye week for inner reflection and hopes to come out of it with some answers. Starting with the Giants’ Nov. 24 game in Chicago against the inconsistent Bears.

One thing Shurmur won’t do is shake up his coaching staff, despite problems on both sides of the ball. Defensive coordinator James Bettcher has been a particular target of criticism, but he’s safe for now.

“I’m not going to make any coaching changes,” Shurmur said. “It’s important that we coach and play better, period.”

Shurmur won’t divulge whether he plans to sit down with Mara and/or general manager Dave Gettleman to discuss his future.

“If I would’ve had that conversation, it’s not obviously something that I would share publicly,” he said.

At some point, those conversations will take place. If not this week, then certainly next month, when the Giants close out another season without a playoff berth, for the seventh time in the eight years since winning Super Bowl XLVI. Mara has previously insisted he has “the right people in the building” in Gettleman and Shurmur to move the Giants in the right direction.

But the team’s top decision-maker hasn’t spoken publicly since the start of the season, so it’s uncertain whether he still has that conviction about his GM and coach. If Mara does make any changes, Shurmur is the one most likely to go, since GMs have historically been given the chance to hire at least two coaches.

Shurmur’s greatest strength so far has been in developing Jones, who has struggled with fumbling but has also shown several flashes of becoming a very good quarterback in time. He threw four touchdown passes for the second time in three games and has 15 TDs and eight interceptions to go with an 88.0 rating. Jones has completed 63 percent of his passes, a solid number, especially with routinely inadequate pass protection. Against the Jets, he was sacked six times.

Jones might end up being Shurmur’s saving grace, but it’s certainly not guaranteed. A head coach must do more than develop his quarterback; he must be a leader of men who can fight his way through problems and come out the other side with a better team.

He needs to do that in the final six games. Otherwise, Mara might not give Shurmur the chance to continue beyond that.