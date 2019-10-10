FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Daniel Jones, say hello to Bill Belichick. And if you hadn’t figured it out already, he’s really, really good at outsmarting quarterbacks.

Especially rookie quarterbacks like you.

Jones learned that lesson the hard way in his first matchup against a Belichick defense. While there were some bright moments for the first-round pick, Jones was welcomed by the defending Super Bowl champions with a heavy dose of confusion in his first prime-time matchup at Gillette Stadium.

The interceptions soon piled up, one-by-one. By the early portion of the second quarter, there were two of them. And another early in the third quarter, as Belichick’s defense, perhaps his best ever in New England, conspired against Jones, who was already challenged by the absence of three starters, including Saquon Barkley.

Much of it was to be expected, given Jones’ inexperience and Belichick’s historic body of work as a defensive coach. The Giants’ 35-14 loss Thursday night dropped rookie quarterbacks’ record to 0-12 at New England during the Belichick era. The Patriots’ legendary coach has six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and another two as the Giants’ former defensive coordinator. So, Jones was overmatched from the start, and even if he had his full complement of skill position players, he might have met a similar fate.

Jones came into his role as the Giants’ starter with a transcendent performance in his debut against the Bucs, throwing for a pair of touchdowns and running for two more, including the game-winner, in an electrifying 32-31 comeback win in Tampa.

But the interceptions are beginning to pile up. There were two against the Redskins a week after the Tampa Bay victory and another against the Vikings in a 28-10 loss.

Jones was rattled early on against the Patriots, who had allowed a mere 34 points combined in dispatching their first five opponents. On his second series, Jones attempted a pass over the middle to Golden Tate, but cornerback Stephon Gilmore deflected the ball into the air, and it was picked off by defensive end John Simon.

It was hardly a devastating early blow, though, in part because Tom Brady threw an interception on the Patriots’ next play, as he misfired on a deep pass down the middle for Julian Edelman.

Jones wasn’t so fortunate on his next turnover. He faded back in the pocket and looked to his left for tight end Rhett Ellison. But Patriots defensive lineman Danny Shelton got a hand on Jones’ forearm, and the ball fluttered well short of Ellison. Patriots safety Duron Harmon caught it at the Giants’ 47 and returned it 27 yards to the 20.

Brady took advantage of the turnover by driving the Patriots for an easy touchdown, giving New England a 14-0 lead after the Patriots had opened the scoring with a blocked punt returned for a touchdown by Chase Winovich.

But Jones was hardly deterred and showed resilience by answering that score with one of his own. He found Golden Tate down the right side and fired off a perfect pass that Tate turned into a 64-yard touchdown. It was the first touchdown pass surrendered by the Patriots this season, a remarkable run for Belichick’s team but also a positive sign that Jones could solve the defense at that moment.

The Giants tied it at 14 on Markus Golden’s 43-yard return after Brady fumbled on a strip-sack by Lorenzo Carter, but New England retook the lead, 21-14, with a touchdown drive on its final possession of the half.

Jones ran into more turnover problems in the third quarter. He saw Ellison open briefly down the right sideline, but didn’t see Gilmore, who was laying in wait in a zone coverage and easily picked it off.

Jones wasn’t at fault on another critical turnover midway through the fourth quarter, but it was a crushing blow. He completed a screen to running back Jon Hilliman, who was playing in place of the injured Barkley and backup Wayne Gallman. Hilliman fumbled at his own 27, and the ball was recovered by Kyle Van Noy and returned for a 22-yard touchdown to make it 28-14 with 8:33 to play.

And as they have done so many times before, the Patriots put the dagger in at the end, as Brady drove them for another long touchdown, sparked by a 36-yard completion to Edelman to the Giants’ 3. Two quarterback sneaks by Brady, and the lead was 35-14 with 3:49 to play.

A painful early lesson for Jones, but one that will ultimately serve him well as he continues his apprenticeship in a league that is currently owned by Belichick and Brady.