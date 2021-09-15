It felt like a transformative moment, the launching of a new era that would signal a years-long partnership to lift the Giants out of their post-Super Bowl XLVI malaise. The young quarterback and the young running back playing so remarkably efficiently that it seemed like an important marker for a rebuilding franchise.

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley were magical that afternoon at FedExField, as they combined to vanquish Washington, 41-35, in overtime. Jones threw for 352 yards and five touchdown passes, including the game-winner to rookie tight end Kaden Smith. And Barkley set a franchise record for most scrimmage yards in a game with 189 rushing and 90 receiving, including a 33-yard touchdown reception and a 67-yard run.

It was heady stuff for the rookie quarterback and second-year running back, a game that showed the promise both players offered.

"That’s kind of what they envisioned when they drafted D.J. and me," Barkley said afterward. "I think we both have the potential and the talent to play well together and open stuff up for each other and we showed that today."

Who knew that would be the only time they’d produce such an impressive collective performance?

As they return to Landover, Maryland, for Thursday night’s prime time game against the Washington Football Team, they do so not with the optimism they showed that afternoon of Dec. 22, 2019, but with questions about whether they can be the ones to lead this team long into the future.

They lost the regular-season opener to a middling Broncos team, 27-13, with Jones committing the 30th fumble of his career – 30! And Barkley was still rusty after making his return from a torn ACL, running for just 26 yards on 10 carries.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It is a long season and there really is no such thing as a must-win in Week 2. So, let’s just call this a must-play-better game for the Giants, who can ill afford to fall into an 0-2 hole.

For all of Jones’ problems through the early part of his career, the one thing that has been consistent is his mastery against Washington. He is 4-0 against them. Unfortunately, he is just 4-19 against everyone else. And while the entirety of the Giants’ miserable record during his tenure can’t be blamed squarely on him, the fact remains that Jones has yet to inspire confidence about becoming any more than a mistake-prone player who simply hasn’t been able to lift those around him.

And if the Giants are to put together a meaningful season, then the top picks from 2019 and 2020 must lead the way.

"We’ve got to capitalize," Barkley said. "We’re talented, we know the talent that we have, we trust the coaching staff that we have, but it’s on us to go out there and capitalize. That’s offense, defense and special teams. I feel like [if] we’re able to do that more consistently, the season’s going to play out how we want to play out. I think that’s where we find ourselves – whether it’s from when I’ve been here, or the last two years, or even last week."

Jones is clearly aware of his Jekyll-Hyde performance when it comes to Washington and everyone else, but he can’t explain exactly why he has played so well against his NFC East foe and not so well against the rest of the competition.

"I think each game is different, and each team is different from year-to-year," Jones said. "So, we’ll prepare for this one and be ready to play Thursday."

Jones and Barkley face a formidable defense, led by a strong front that features Chase Young and Montez Sweat. And if they can play like they did nearly two years ago, then perhaps they will create some similar optimism moving forward.

If not, then this team will continue to spin its wheels and slide deeper into mediocrity.

"We have so much talent on this team, so we’ve just got to go out there and capitalize so we can be able to show our talent and show how special we can be as an offense and a team as a whole," Barkley said.

Now would be a good time to start.