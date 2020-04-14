Watching the replay of the Giants’ astonishing upset of the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII provided a great reminder of just how far today’s team is from adding another Lombardi Trophy to the case. And another reminder of how important it is that Dave Gettleman gets this year’s draft right if his team will some day be in position to win it all.

The central image of that game is David Tyree’s historic catch from Eli Manning in the fourth quarter that sparked an electrifying comeback, and that iconic moment will always be the most celebrated of all from that game. Deservedly so.

But watching the game from beginning to end made you understand – again – that Manning-to-Tyree doesn’t have the same kind of impact were it not for the absolutely brilliant work of the Giants’ defense in shutting down Tom Brady’s offense. The offense that was at the heart of the Patriots’ 18-0 record coming into the game.

Time after time after time, Brady was under pressure from the Giants’ front seven. Defensive linemen Justin Tuck, Michael Strahan and Osi Umenyiora were brilliant, and so were linebackers Antonio Pierce and Kawika Mitchell. Manning turned out to be the game’s Most Valuable Player, as he drove the Giants for two fourth-quarter touchdowns in their 17-14 win – one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history. But it was the defense that set the stage for Manning, and without that wondrous performance, there is no championship.

Gettleman was the Giants’ pro personnel director during that run, and he saw firsthand the value of what a great defense can provide. And as he ponders what to do with this year’s draft, he is certainly mindful of finding impact players on defense who can do for this team what the great defenders did for the 2007 Giants.

Which brings us to the No. 4 pick and whether Gettleman will go after the best available defensive player on the board, or whether his infatuation with finding “hog mollies” along the offensive line will prompt him to take one of the draft’s highly ranked tackles.

Gettleman has been dropping some pre-draft crumbs that lead you to believe that offensive line is where he’s leaning, that it’s time he gives Daniel Jones some much-needed protection to develop over the years. Gettleman left similar hints in the run-up to his two previous drafts with the Giants – foretelling his selections of running back Saquon Barkley and Jones. And it sure feels as if he’s thinking offense again, although pre-draft smoke can often blur the lines of prognostication.

But there’s one player on defense who ought to get the general manager’s attention: Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

With Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young almost certain to be gone at No. 2 to the Redskins, Simmons can be the kind of playmaker for the Giants’ defense that helps turn them into a playoff contender. There aren’t many like him in this year’s draft – in fact, there may be no one quite like him. He’s perhaps the most versatile defender in the Class of 2020, a man who can play inside linebacker, outside linebacker, safety and even put his hand in the dirt and rush the passer.

Some scouts suggest this Swiss army knife ability means Simmons can’t truly dominate at any one position, but I’d argue that his speed, flexibility and innate football sense is just what the Giants can use in a league that’s much more dependent on getting offensive players into open space than ever before. What better way to defend against that than with a player who can do it all?

Simmons thinks of himself as a hybrid and uses the names of three elite NFL players after whom he models his game.

“Personally, I model my game after a couple people,” said Simmons, who last year had eight sacks, 16 ½ tackles for loss, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. “If I have to go look at film of somebody to get something, it would be Von Miller just for pass rush, Jalen Ramsey for man [coverage] techniques and Tyrann Mathieu, just because he plays around everywhere as well. I take bits and pieces from all of them and kind of throw them into my game.”

A combination of Miller, Ramsey and Mathieu? Where do we sign up?

There are leadership qualities to admire, too, from the former Clemson captain.

“I always preach to the younger guys that leadership doesn’t have an age on it,” Simmons said. You don’t have to be a veteran, you don’t have to be a starter to be a leader. A leader is somebody who does things in the right way, even when nobody’s looking.”

Look, I’m not saying Simmons will be the second coming of Lawrence Taylor. I’ll never say that about a defensive player coming into the draft, not after covering most of Taylor’s career and seeing his brilliance firsthand. But as Super Bowl XLII showed, defense does indeed win championships, even if quarterbacks get most of the glory.

It’s time Gettleman continues to rebuild a defense that is now a shell of what the 2007 and 2011 Giants were. That plan ought to include Simmons.