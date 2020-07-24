The differences seem irrevocable, the divorce feels imminent. With Jamal Adams continuing to publicly criticize the Jets about their unwillingness to sign him to a new contract and calling coach Adam Gase’s leadership into question, it may only be a matter of time before Adams is granted his wish to be traded.

But another former Jets star who was looking for a new contract near the end of his rookie deal believes there could be a different resolution to the Adams situation.

“The one thing I’ve learned in pro sports is when you say you don’t want to be a part of something, they typically look to move you because they don’t want the disruption,” former Jets receiver Keyshawn Johnson, the No. 1 overall pick in 1996 who was traded to Tampa Bay for two first-round picks in 2000, told Newsday. “When a player tells a team to [expletive] off, that player usually gets his way and gets shipped out.”

Yet Johnson believes the Jets will ultimately reach an agreement on a new deal for Adams. And?

“I think Adam Gase leaves before Jamal Adams,” said Johnson, an ESPN analyst who will soon begin a national radio talk show. “I think Adams plays this year, gets a new deal, but the Jets don’t have a good season and Gase gets fired. I think they’re going to pay him, because who’s going to wow them with the type of [trade] offer they’re going to look for?”

Johnson believes Adams will outlast Gase with the Jets because “the Jets aren’t with Adam Gase. Even though they kept him, they’re not fully with him. You can tell, based on the rumblings and grumblings from last year. Unless he has a terrific year, if he gets to the AFC Championship Game, will he come back. I personally think Joe Douglas will get a deal done [with Adams] at some point during the season, and Gase will have a poor season as coach and the Jets will relieve him of his duties and Jamal will still be playing for them, unless somebody that wows them with an offer that makes no sense.”

Adams told the Daily News in Friday’s editions that he doesn’t “feel like [Gase] is the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land. As a leader, what really bothers me is he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building. At the end of the day, he doesn’t address the team.”

Adams also said Douglas told him the Jets would be willing to trade him if the right offer came along. Neither Gase nor Douglas commented for the story.

“[Adams] is on them right now, from Woody Johnson to the head coach,” said Johnson, referring to Adams’ criticism of Johnson after allegations surfaced this week that the owner, who currently serves as the U.S. Ambassador to Great Britain, has used inappropriate language about women and minorities during his time overseas. “When you say you don’t want to be a part of something, they typically move you because they don’t want the disruption.”

Johnson wanted a new contract in 2000, when Bill Parcells was the Jets’ general manager, but Parcells wasn’t willing to pay him.

“I empowered myself some when I told the Jets, ‘Do whatever you need to do, but I’m not going to play under the current deal,’ ” Johnson said. “Parcells and I came to a meeting of the minds, and I would get my money and they would get their picks.”

Johnson was given an eight-year, $56 million deal by the Bucs, who won the Super Bowl in his third season in Tampa.

“There was no animosity. There was respect,” Johnson said. “Parcells said he didn’t want to set a precedent, and we think you have some value. We want to see you get paid, and we don’t want to do it early. Tampa Bay wanted to do something, so let’s do it. When Bill had the opportunity to come back and get me, he got me.”

Parcells, while coaching Dallas, acquired Johnson in a trade with the Tampa Bay in 2003.

Can there be another Victor Cruz this year?

Even before he stepped onto the Giants Stadium field on Aug. 16, 2010, and before he caught three touchdown passes that would earn him a spot on the roster, Victor Cruz felt his journey was complete.

“My moment was when I saw my jersey in a locker before the game, and I realized I could play in the NFL,” Cruz told Newsday this week. “I could have stopped playing right then, because I got to a certain level that I aspired to achieve.”

Of course, that night was just the start. The free-agent walk-on out of the University of Massachusetts solidified a place on the Giants’ roster with three touchdown catches in a preseason game against the Jets. Cruz, who grew up in nearby Paterson, N.J., played just three regular season games that year before a hamstring injury ended his season, but he had a breakout season in 2011 and help lead the Giants to their second Super Bowl championship under coach Tom Coughlin.

Cruz produced one of the greatest rags-to-riches stories of an NFL free agent, seizing the opportunity given to him during the preseason and turning it into an illustrious career that lasted seven seasons and earned him a lasting place in Giants history. But as training camp is about to begin around the NFL, Cruz knows it will be difficult for anyone coming into the league with a similar background to even find a place on an NFL roster, no less begin a career as accomplished as his own.

Due to the limitations created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no preseason games at all, no chance for walk-on free agents to draw the attention of their own coaches – or others around the league – like Cruz did a decade ago. Because players couldn’t train with their teams in the offseason, much of this year’s training camp will be devoted to strength and conditioning before the players even step onto the field for the first time later in August. And the rest of the preseason will include practices leading up to Week 1 of the regular season.

“I’m like, man, there’s going to be a large pool of guys that aren’t even going to get a chance to play in the NFL, let alone make a team,” Cruz said of this year’s rookie free agents. “Guys won’t have that opportunity at all.”

Even the lack of practices will be a hindrance.

“There’s something to be said about practice and seeing talent, but even practices are changing every day with less hitting, and there aren’t as many drills,” Cruz said. “Guys won’t have as many opportunities.”

Cruz’s advice to free agents trying to follow in his footsteps?

“Take advantage of every single opportunity, because it’s literally going to be harder than you even imagined,” he said. “Pay attention, put your best foot forward, give it everything you’ve got and don’t hold anything back. Treat every practice like it’s an actual game. Every day you step out there, whether it’s practice or a walk-through, a jog-through, that’s your game.”

Cruz, 33, can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since he first started with the Giants.

“It’s like it was yesterday,” said Cruz, who works as an E! News correspondent, is heavily involved with the Victor Cruz Foundation and is considering an acting career in the near future. “When I think about it, it brings me back to that moment, just the feeling of everything going quiet when I scored those touchdowns against the Jets, the idea that, even if I don’t make it here with the Giants, I know I gave it everything I had. I think about all those years, the Super Bowl, feeling exhausted emotionally, because the game just takes so much out of you. I’m excited that I got to experience everything from the highest to the lowest.”