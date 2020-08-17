There is simply no overstating the significance of what has happened with the Washington Football Team over the last several months. And not simply because of a name change that once seemed unimaginable, given owner Daniel Snyder’s vow to never alter that nickname despite its racist implications toward Native Americans.

There was another historic development Monday, something that carries just as much importance — if not more — both for the team and the NFL. Jason Wright has been hired as the team’s president, thus becoming the first African-American to occupy the lead role for a franchise in league history. And it comes just two months after the removal of a statue honoring founding owner George Preston Marshall, an unapologetic racist who led the effort to prohibit Black players from the NFL from 1933-45. Marshall’s team was the last to integrate in 1962, and only under threat from the Kennedy Administration because the team played in a publicly owned stadium.

The symbolism of Wright’s hiring could not be more striking.

Wright, 38, a former NFL running back and Cardinals union representative for the NFL Players Association, joins the team from the global strategy and management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company. He’d been named partner in the Operations Practice, based in Washington, D.C., and had been involved with the world’s leading human resources officers, chief financial officers and chief security officers to help modernize operations and increase business value. He also led the company’s Black Economic Institute in helping foster anti-racism and inclusion strategy.

“If I could custom design a leader for this important time in our history, it would be Jason,” Snyder said in announcing Wright’s hire. “His experience as a former player, coupled with his business acumen, gives him a perspective that is unrivaled in the league. We will not rest until we are a championship caliber team, on and off the field. Jason has a proven track record in helping businesses transform culturally, operationally and financially.”

Snyder has presided over one of the NFL’s least successful franchises, with his only truly promising runs coming after Joe Gibbs returned to the team from 2004-07 and Mike Shanahan’s playoff year with rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III. The team had been known more for its losing ways and for its organizational dysfunction, with the latest stain being a report in the Washington Post last month detailing accusations of rampant sexual harassment by 15 former employees, as well as two female sports writers. The alleged behavior occurred during the run of ousted team president Bruce Allen.

Wright’s hiring alone will not instantly transform the organization, but it should set the team on a path toward a more responsible way forward. One of the most important manifestations of that journey will be the team’s name change, with which Wright will be heavily involved. The more long-lasting changes will occur over time.

“From football to business school to McKinsey, I have always enjoyed building exciting new things and taking on the hard, seemingly intractable challenges that others may not want to tackle,” said Wright, who earned a Masters in business administration after his NFL career ended in 2010. “I especially love doing this with organizations who have deep history and values that set a firm foundation. This team, at this time, is an ideal opportunity for me.

“The transformation of the Washington Football Team is happening across all aspects of the organization — from football to operations to branding to culture — and will make us a truly modern and aspirational franchise,” he said. “We want to set new standards for the NFL.”

Wright will join recently hired head coach Ron Rivera, who himself is uniquely suited to help bring a sense of decency to the operation. Rivera, who previously led the Panthers to the Super Bowl, is a good football man. He’s also a good man who knows the value of honesty and a straightforward approach with his players. One thing you will always hear from those who work under Rivera is that he treats people with respect. That alone is not a prescription for winning football games, but it is just as important a part of his approach as teaching the fundamentals of blocking and tackling.

“I am looking forward to partnering with Coach Rivera, who is a champion for the players and one of the great minds in football,” Wright said. “Together, we will define the future of the Washington Football Team.”

The hope here is that the future can be a lot more promising than Snyder’s previous legacy. Wright’s hiring certainly feels like an encouraging place to start.