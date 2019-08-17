Joe Namath is dreaming big about the Jets. So is Boomer Esiason, who admitted this week he’s “jacked” about the possibilities for this team. And just about anywhere else you look, the optimism surrounding the team — and especially quarterback Sam Darnold — is readily apparent.

That’s all well and good, and Darnold really does look like he’s ready to take a big step forward after a solid rookie season. But let’s tap on the brakes just a bit here, because there are some legitimate issues that could result in the Jets not getting quite as far as many people think.

Before we go any further, Darnold is clearly the most important player on this team and has shown the kind of progress you want from your franchise quarterback, who goes into the season as the unquestioned starter. He’s had a terrific camp, has looked sharp in his first two preseason appearances, and looks poised to build on what he did as a rookie.

But this season will not come down simply to how well Darnold plays, and there are things beyond his control that could factor into how well — or how poorly — things will go. We’ve targeted six areas of concern:

The offensive line. The injuries are starting to pile up, with right tackle Brandon Shell the latest to go down. He hurt his knee in warmups before Thursday night’s game against the Falcons. Guard Brian Winters already is dealing with a shoulder injury, and recently acquired guard Kelechi Osemele is dealing with a pectoral strain he suffered in practice last week. Center Ryan Kalil, who came out of retirement to sign with the Jets, is still working his way back. General manager Joe Douglas smartly traded for Ravens guard Alex Lewis, who started against the Falcons, so there’s at least some quality depth at the position. But it’s unsettling that there are this many injury concerns this early. So much so that coach Adam Gase might want to limit Darnold’s own exposure to injury by severely limiting his playing time the rest of the preseason. It’s just not worth the risk.

Cornerback. The Jets were thin at the position to begin with. They’re so decimated now, after the hamstring injury to veteran Trumaine Johnson, that Jamal Adams has actually volunteered to play cornerback. That won’t happen, of course, because he’s too valuable at safety. But it points up a dire lack of depth at an all-important position. Even Johnson’s backup, Kyron Brown, suffered a hamstring injury, leaving the Jets with Arthur Maulet to start opposite Darryl Roberts against the Falcons. Douglas will no doubt explore the trade market, or at the very least get some help when the final cuts are made before the regular season. Throw in the season-ending injury to linebacker Avery Williamson, which further limits defensive coordinator Gregg Williams’ ability to create pressure and take some of the strain off the secondary.

Le’Veon Bell’s inactivity. The plan seems to be to keep Bell out of harm’s way for the entire preseason, unless there is a change of plans that prompts Gase to get him some snaps in next Saturday night’s game against the Saints. It will have been roughly 19 months since Bell last got hit in a game that counted, and there’s no telling how truly ready he will be. Gase believes the hitting in practice is enough to get him back into the swing, but we won’t truly know if Bell can quickly get up to speed until the regular season starts Sept. 8 against the Bills. Gase will need to manage his snap counts, especially early on, but it seems overly optimistic to think Bell can take on a full workload from the start.

Chris Herndon’s suspension. Herndon enjoyed a terrific rookie season and developed good chemistry with Darnold. He had 39 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie season and created plenty of trust with his quarterback. But the former fourth-round pick out of Miami won’t be with the team the first four games because of his suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. That’s a big loss for the offense, and Darnold won’t have that safety valve that quarterbacks so often enjoy with a sure-handed tight end. It puts more pressure on the wide receivers, especially slot receiver Jamison Crowder, who likely will be used heavily by Gase.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The first-half schedule. This is as challenging an early-season schedule as any, with the Jets facing the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots twice in the first seven games, as well as the 2017 champion Eagles on the road and the Cowboys at home. Other challenging opponents the first half: the Browns in a Monday night game at home in Week 2, and the Jaguars, who figure to rebound after acquiring quarterback Nick Foles in the offseason, on the road in Week 8. If the Jets are truly an improved team, then they can get through that stretch in relatively good shape before things soften up the second half of the season. But early struggles could put them in a bind.

The Patriots.This team has dominated the AFC East for most of the last 20 years, and there’s no indication that Bill Belichick or Tom Brady will relent any time soon. The Jets, Bills and Dolphins are always playing for second, and this year is no exception. Can the Jets close the gap? Sure. But as has almost always been the case since Belichick and Brady joined forces in 2000, it’s still the Patriots’ division to lose.

There’s still a lot to like about this team, starting with Darnold and Bell, and a bunch of other promising players. And there might be a return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season. But there also are enough warning signs to believe that progress might not come that quickly, no matter how high the enthusiasm level has become.