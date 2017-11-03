Updated November 3, 2017 12:11 AM

It has become the dominant theme of the past month, a one-word mantra the Jets have repeated on a daily basis, only to show an inability to deliver on game day: Finish.

They failed in a 24-17 loss to the Patriots in a game that was there for the taking.

And again in Miami when Josh McCown was at his best with three touchdown passes before throwing a game-deciding interception as the Jets lost, 31-28, after leading 28-14.

And once more last Sunday against the Falcons, who pulled away at rain-swept MetLife Stadium for a 25-20 win.

There was another chance on Thursday night against the Bills, a chance to finally produce a knockout blow and beat a credible opponent. And this time the Jets delivered.

Playing their finest game of the season when they needed it most, the Jets demolished the Bills, 34-21, at MetLife Stadium after building a 34-7 lead. The Jets (4-5) breathed new life into a season that had threatened to unravel after those three demoralizing losses.

They were efficient on offense with a smart mix of run and pass and finally put together the kind of dominant defensive performance they had talked about for so long yet had failed to produce. Until now.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Two months after a woeful defensive effort in a 21-12 loss at Buffalo in the regular-season opener, the Jets looked as good as they had had all season. This time it was a start-to-finish effort that left the visitors stunned. A Bills team that entered the game 5-2 was overmatched.

The Jets set the tone in the first half, erupting for five sacks of Tyrod Taylor and, just as importantly, containing a rushing attack that had produced 190 yards in the opener. LeSean McCoy had only 30 yards on seven carries in the first half, and Taylor didn’t hurt them on the ground, either, rushing once for 18 yards and finishing the half with one touchdown drive.

The Jets looked even better in the third quarter, with McCown throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass to Robbie Anderson and Matt Forte rushing for a 10-yard TD to build a 24-7 lead. Forte, who had complained after the loss to the Falcons that offensive coordinator John Morton had given up on the run too early, responded to an increased workload in impressive fashion. Bilal Powell’s 51-yard run helped set up the TD and gave a home crowd that hadn’t seen much good this year a reason to stand and offer full-throated chants of “J-E-T-S! Jets! Jets! Jets!”

The cheers continued on the Bills’ next series, as rookie safety Marcus Maye forced a fumble that fellow rookie safety Jamal Adams recovered at the Jets’ 30. And there was more. The Jets made it 31-7 on Forte’s 5-yard run up the middle after a sack-forced fumble of Taylor in the fourth quarter, then added a field goal with 6:42 to play to make it 34-7.

It was the kind of performance receiver Jermaine Kearse had expected from his team — even in the face of first-half struggles that left the Jets at 3-5 after those three straight losses.

“I look at us, and we’re not far off,” the 27-year-old receiver said. “It just takes doing the little things right. Once we can correct that stuff, I really, truly believe we can flourish.”

That may have sounded like a counterintuitive assessment about a team that was coming off three straight losses, especially from a player who already had won a Super Bowl and been to another with the Seahawks. But Kearse insisted that his enthusiasm about the Jets is neither misplaced nor misguided.

“We’re still learning as we go, and that’s not an excuse,” said Kearse, who entered with 29 catches for 342 yards and a team-high four touchdowns. He had two catches for 38 yards Thursday night.

“I hate to say that, because at the end of the day, we want to win football games, and everybody feels that way. But as I look at us, we’re still in the process of learning how to win, learning how to win consistently, learning how to finish.”

This time they finished.

Finally.