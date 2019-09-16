Well, look at the (somewhat) bright side: As problematic as the Jets’ quarterback situation is — and it got even worse Monday night, more on that later — at least they can expect their starter to be back in a matter of weeks.

Which is more than you can say for the Steelers, whose season might be completely shot now that Ben Roethlisberger requires surgery to repair his right elbow and is done for the year. The Saints, who came into the season as a legitimate Super Bowl contender, will be without Drew Brees for an extended period because of a torn ligament in his thumb. And the Jaguars, another potential playoff team after signing Nick Foles, are now in the untested hands of sixth-round rookie Gardner Minshew after Foles had surgery to repair a fractured clavicle he suffered in the opener against the Chiefs.

Sam Darnold is out for a few weeks with mononucleosis, so at least they can expect his return in the not-too-distant future. Then again, by the time he does return, the season might already be effectively over. Darnold wasn’t so hot when he was in the lineup for last week’s 17-16 loss to the Bills in the opener, and the problems went from bad to worse when backup Trevor Siemian was blasted by Browns defensive end Garrett Myles in the second quarter Monday night in a 23-3 loss to the Browns.

Siemian suffered an ankle injury and didn’t return, leaving the Jets in the uncertain hands of Luke Falk, who was elevated from the practice squad after being claimed on waivers by the Jets in May.

Jets fans packing MetLife Stadium surrendered to the hopelessness of the situation, yelling “Luuuuuke” after his first three handoffs to Le’Veon Bell. And there was a rousing ovation for newly signed kicker Sam Ficken, who nailed a 46-yard field goal in a massive moral victory after the team had gone through three previous kickers before signing Ficken last week.

Falk actually looked pretty decent on a third-quarter drive, throwing a 36-yard pass down the right sideline to Robby Anderson and getting the Jets inside the 15. But on fourth-and-2 from the 12, a short pass to Bell came up a yard short.

And that was that. On the Browns’ first play after taking over on downs, Baker Mayfield found Odell Beckham Jr. on a short pass over the middle, and Beckham outraced the Jets’ secondary for an 89-yard touchdown to give the Browns a 23-3 lead with 3:32 left in the third.

(Hey, Giants fans, remember that?)

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Darnold can’t get back soon enough. With a game next Sunday against the Patriots, who will obliterate the Jets the way the defending champs have been playing, the Jets are virtually guaranteed to be 0-3 heading into their bye week.

It doesn’t get much better after that: At the Eagles, home to the Cowboys and Patriots (on a Monday night) and then at Jacksonville.

With or without Darnold, this team could be 1-6 or even 0-7.

It all began with such hope — and what seemed legitimate hope — at the start. Adam Gase got a fresh start after a three-year run in Miami that was also marked by quarterback injuries. Bell was aboard after holding out in a contract dispute with Pittsburgh all last season. Darnold looked to be better after taking major strides forward near the end of last season. And linebacker C.J. Mosley’s signing had instantly elevated the defense.

But it’s all falling apart quickly. Darnold got sick. Mosley got hurt. Mercurial cornerback Trumaine Johnson, the only reliable corner on the team, was in uniform but didn’t play until late in the fourth quarter against the Browns. Rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams missed the game with an ankle injury. Newly acquired receiver Demaryius Thomas reinjured his hamstring against Cleveland. Tight end Chris Herndon is serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

What a mess.

And it isn’t even October.

Maybe Darnold’s return, whenever that is, will mark some sort of turning point. More likely, though, this Jets team will stagger through a stretch against the NFL’s elite and come away with mostly losses. Maybe all losses.

The hopes of fans in Pittsburgh, New Orleans and Jacksonville are also hanging in the balance, and dreams might die there, too.

There’s a lot of that going around.