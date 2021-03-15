If you think it’s been a while since the Jets have had a viable pass rusher, you’re right.

It’s been almost forever. Or at least it feels that way.

Not since the days of Shaun Ellis and John Abraham, two of the four first-round picks from 2000, has there been a reliable pass rusher on this team. The attempts to bring in the second coming of Mark Gastineau have been mostly pathetic.

In 2008, they thought Vernon Gholston, who set a school record at Ohio State the year before with 14 sacks in 13 games, would be the answer. They took him with the sixth overall pick. Gholston lasted just three seasons with the Jets, including two with Rex Ryan, who could usually coax a handful of sacks out of a free agent out of East Carolina. The sum total of Gholston’s sacks with the Jets: ZERO.

Four years later, they invested the 16th overall pick in Quinton Coples out of North Carolina. A physical specimen at 6-6, 284 pounds. On the field, not nearly as imposing. He did have 16.5 sacks over his first three seasons, but in Year 4, it was a Blutarsky: 0.0. Gone by 2016.

Defensive lineman Mo Wilkerson lasted seven seasons, had a Pro Bowl year in 2015 and a big contract, but left with a whimper.

And on it goes …

Enter Carl Lawson.

General manager Joe Douglas landed a promising edge rusher in the former Bengals lineman, and maybe, just maybe the Jets have a player who can provide at least some semblance of dynamism on defense. He’s no Lawrence Taylor or Reggie White (who is?) but he’s a far more impactful rusher than just about anyone we’ve seen since the Ellis-Abraham years.

Douglas paid a reported $45 million over three years, including $30 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network. The 6-2, 265-pound Lawson isn't the biggest, but he's fast. And in today’s NFL, being fast is often better than being big. Especially with new coach Robert Saleh’s defense.

The former 49ers defensive coordinator is a big proponent of speed, which is what we saw during his time in San Francisco. Adding Lawson is a major step in that direction for a Jets’ team in dire need of help in getting after the quarterback. Say what you will about the Jets’ secondary, which has had its share of problems over the years, especially when Darrelle Revis hasn’t been in the lineup. But when you don’t have an adequate pass rush, it’s like you’re playing with one hand tied behind your back.

It’s been that way far too long for this team, and Lawson is a guy who can go a long way toward addressing that long standing problem. Douglas can also reach into the draft with a deep arsenal of picks, which might become even deeper if Sam Darnold is traded, to get even more help with the pass rush.

But Lawson is a start. A very good start as the official free agency signing period begins Wednesday.

The good news for the Jets doesn’t end there. Douglas made another solid move in acquiring Titans free agent receiver Corey Davis. No, he’s not in the elite group of this year’s class, led by Detroit’s Kenny Golladay. But he’s a viable No. 2 for an offense that will bring back second-year wideout Denzel Mims, who has the makings of being a No. 1 talent.

Davis had 984 receiving yards and five touchdowns for the Titans last year – not game-breaking numbers, but respectable, nonetheless. With all the problems the Jets had in fielding a competent receiving corps last year, Davis is a welcome addition.

There are still weeks to go in the roster-building process, up to and including the draft, and plenty of important decisions to be made, up to and including whom the quarterback will be.

But as Day 1 of the free-agency signing period approaches, we can at least say this: getting Lawson and Davis represents a good first step.