Hope is hard to come by for Jets fans as they watch their team sink deeper into the abyss. At 0-10, there is nothing left to salvage this season, and truth be told, it’s in the team’s long-term best interest to become the third 0-16 team in NFL history.

But there was at least something to latch on to in Sunday’s 34-28 loss to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, even if hope in this case rested in a player from the opposing team.

Justin Herbert has done for the Chargers what some other rookie quarterback might do for the Jets in 2021. And with the team careening toward the first overall pick, the Jets could have their pick of next year’s would-be star passers. Trevor Lawrence of Clemson? Ohio State’s Justin Fields? Mac Jones of Alabama? Even if the Jets somehow win a game and allow a team like the 1-9 Jaguars to get the top pick, it will not necessarily be time to despair.

After all, Herbert was the third quarterback taken in 2020 — sixth pick overall — behind Joe Burrow (No. 1 to the Bengals) and Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5 to the Dolphins). And he might end up being the best one of all.

Herbert has made a seamless transition to the NFL following a spectacular career at Oregon. After replacing injured starter Tyrod Taylor, Herbert has looked like a seasoned pro, and he was a surgeon against the Jets’ overmatched secondary. Herbert was 37-for-49 for 366 yards, three touchdown passes and no interceptions to help the Chargers break a three-game losing streak and extend the Jets’ losing skid to double digits.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas has a major decision in the coming months, and it will almost certainly have a major impact on the direction of the team for years to come. He can theoretically continue with Sam Darnold, who once was considered the answer to the team’s quarterback situation. But keeping Darnold would most likely require a heavy financial investment in a new contract. And with Darnold, who remains out while recovering from a shoulder injury he initially suffered Oct. 1, having shown signs of regression in the time he has played this season, Douglas may be more interested in moving on with someone else.

Unless Douglas is fully convinced that Darnold can be a big-time quarterback, pairing a new head coach after Adam Gase’s inevitable ouster with a new quarterback might be the right idea. Especially considering how bright the futures of Lawrence, Fields and Jones look. Then again, Darnold looked like the real deal in theory, but reality has exposed the imperfections that skeptics warned about going into the draft. His turnover problem at USC hasn’t been solved at the NFL level, although there are times it’s not a fair fight for the 23-year-old quarterback, given the shortcomings of the roster around him.

But this is not a very patient league, and with Douglas inheriting both Gase and Darnold, the GM will no doubt be tempted to start anew at the two most important positions in any NFL organization. Watching Herbert rip apart the Jets may have only reinforced that notion.

Herbert staked the Chargers to a 24-6 first-half lead. His favorite target was Keenan Allen, who had a monster game with 16 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown. Herbert also found wide receiver Mike Williams and tight end Hunter Henry for touchdowns, and the Chargers staved off a second-half comeback to escape with the win and keep their flickering playoff hopes alive.

Joe Flacco had two touchdown passes of his own, although his afternoon was spoiled by a pick-6. And though Flacco won’t be part of the Jets’ long-term solution at quarterback, his work with rookie Denzel Mims offered another glimmer of optimism about the future. Mims, who had three catches for 71 yards and drew two long pass interference penalties, has flashed elite skills since recovering from hamstring injuries that shut him down for almost the entirety of training camp and the first six games. If Douglas comes up with a big-armed quarterback to pair with Mims, it can be a productive combination for years to come.

There are six more weeks of heartbreak ahead for these Jets, who may replace the 1-15 team from 1996 as the worst team in franchise history. But if they can figure out the quarterback situation, if they can get their own version of Herbert, then maybe there can be some hope.