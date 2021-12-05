C.J. Mosley took his turn to scream into the abyss that New York football has fallen into, and the Jets’ linebacker delivered an emotional postgame screed following yet another miserable performance that took his team further from turning the corner toward respectability and, more importantly, winning football.

"Wins and losses happen, but at the end of the day, it’s all about respect," the one-time Pro Bowl linebacker said after Sunday’s 33-18 loss to the Eagles. "Right now, teams are not respecting us. That’s well-deserved, whether it’s by self-inflicted wounds or the history of the Jets."

And there it is, encapsulated in one paragraph, the misery that has become such a dominant theme in the post-Joe Namath Jets. As another season drones hopelessly toward its wretched conclusion, Mosley railed at the state of his team. He took it personally when the Eagles refused to shake hands after the pregame coin toss, when Fletcher Cox made fun of Robert Saleh as the Jets’ first-year coach beseeched the officials not to call a penalty, and when another football Sunday concluded with another loss in another season of gloom.

The Jets fell to 3-9 a week after they took at least some consolation away from a 21-14 win over the hopeless Texans. But there was little to latch on to from this one, save for Zach Wilson’s encouraging early-game performance. The rookie quarterback did lead three scoring drives in the first half – this after failing to produce a single first-quarter touchdown drive in his six previous starts. But even Wilson couldn’t escape from the vortex of the Jets’ second-half woes, with Mosley’s defense the primary culprit.

The Eagles and backup quarterback Gardner Minshew shredded the Jets almost the entire game, scoring on their first seven possessions and rendering Wilson’s hopeful start moot. The Jets took an 18-14 lead with 9:22 left in the second quarter on Wilson’s 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ryan Griffin. They didn’t score another point.

The most embarrassing stat of all for the Jets: The Eagles’ first – AND ONLY – punt came with 1:54 left in the fourth quarter.

Mosley was a burning, churning chunk of anger afterward; the only thing missing was steam coming out his ears. He knows there is no respect to be had for this team until they earn it, and they seem a long way from ever seeing that day. Saleh came to the Jets with a highly commendable resume on defense, as evidenced by the fine work of the 49ers’ defense over which he presided. He doesn’t have nearly the talent with this Jets’ team as he had in San Francisco, but that’s still no excuse for just how badly they have performed this year.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich spoke during the week about how the team wanted to wash away the stench of last month’s 45-30 loss to the Colts, a team that runs an offense similar to Eagles. This might not have been quite as hideous as that Thursday night game, but it was close. The Jets surrendered 418 yards offense, including 185 on the ground. Minshew, who filled in after Jalen Hurts couldn’t go because of an ankle injury, picked apart the Jets’ defense.

The home team’s ineptitude was particularly galling in the third quarter. The Eagles went on a 14-play, 70-yard drive that culminated in Jake Elliott’s 32-yard field goal to make it 27-18. Wilson then went three-and-out, and the Eagles kept the ball the rest of the quarter, bringing out a 13-play, 41-yard drive that took up 6:13 and ended with Elliott’s 43-yard field goal to put the game away early in the fourth quarter.

"You’re looking at over an hour of real time where our offense was on the field for just a quick minute," a beleaguered Saleh said afterward.

Look, no one expected this team to be good overnight, and Wilson’s development is clearly the overriding storyline to this season. But that doesn’t mean this team can’t be better than it has turned out to be, and that’s mostly on a defense that has been woefully inadequate for too long. Defense is Saleh’s calling card, but it has become the Jets’ Achilles heel. Yes, there have been injuries to key players like defensive end Carl Lawson and safety Marcus Maye. But good coaches find a way with the players they’ve got, and Saleh and Ulrich have come up woefully short.

And for all Mosley’s well-intentioned comments aimed at lifting his team, he has been a culprit, too. Case in point: His offsides penalty on a key fourth down in the third quarter was inexcusable.

This is a bad football team, and bad teams find ways to lose games. Sunday was yet another to heap on to the legacy of losing that Mosley desperately wants to change. He knows the only way to make other teams stop laughing and start respecting them is to win. He vows to be ready when that moment comes.

It just doesn’t feel like it will happen any time soon.