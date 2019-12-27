It is entirely too soon to make any definitive conclusions about Quinnen Williams, the Jets’ third overall pick in the 2019 draft. Judging a player’s career after just 12 games and eight starts is neither fair nor feasible, because a much larger sample size is required to make that kind of evaluation.

But it is appropriate to suggest that Williams must show more — a lot more — in the coming years to justify the team’s investment in a player with such high expectations. When you draft someone that high, you need to see an impact player, and Williams hasn’t yet lived up to those expectations.

Williams has only 28 tackles and 2 ½ sacks as he prepares for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Bills. And while the Jets defense collectively has overachieved, Williams’ contributions have been minimal. He came out of Alabama as a dominant interior lineman, but the big-time plays just haven’t happened with the Jets.

It’s not all that unusual for a defensive tackle to need time to develop at the NFL level, where offensive linemen are much bigger and schemes far more complex. But Williams will have to show significant improvement — starting next season — to convince the Jets that they have a big-time player and the second coming of Leonard Williams, another top 10 defensive lineman who never lived up to his promise.

“Old man” Brady still feels like a kid

There have been quarterbacks aged 42 or over who have started in the NFL, but never has one started a full 16-game season. Until now.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will become the first player to do it when he takes the field on Sunday against the Dolphins. The only other quarterbacks to start games older than 42: Steve DeBerg, Vinny Testaverde and Warren Moon.

“It’s good to be available to the team,” Brady told reporters on Friday. “That’s what I try to do, and yeah, it’s pretty cool. Hopefully we keep it going. As important as the first game of the year is, so is the last game. This is really, essentially a playoff game for us. So, I’m happy to be out there starting and hopefully I can go out there and play well.”

If the Patriots beat Miami, they’ll secure the second seed in the AFC playoffs, thus earning an all-important bye week before hosting an AFC divisional playoff game in Foxboro.

Despite being the NFL’s oldest current starter, Brady still feels young.

“I’m throwing the ball around to these receivers and you think, when I was a kid, I’d be in the parking lot at Candlestick [Park in San Francisco], throwing the football with my friends. Now I’m throwing to the best athletes in the world, and then getting paid for it . . . I feel like a kid, and I think it’s important to still look at it like that.”

Chubb runs for a piece of history

It has been a mostly disappointing season for the Browns, who had visions of a playoff run but go into the final game at 6-9. But second-year running back Nick Chubb has been terrific, rushing for an NFL-best 1,453 rushing yards so far. With at least 47 yards against the Bengals, Chubb can join Browns legend Jim Brown as the only other player in franchise history to rush for at least 1,500 yards in a season.

Spags works his magic

Just as he did with the Giants in 2007, when he got off to a slow start but eventually built a championship caliber defense, Steve Spagnuolo is producing similar results in Kansas City.

The Chiefs are in the midst of a five-game winning streak, and while Patrick Mahomes’ offense receives most of the praise, it’s Spagnuolo’s defense that has been just as good. The Chiefs have allowed 280 yards or less in their last three games, and another win over the Chargers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium will keep Kansas City on a roll going into the playoffs.

Spagnuolo will match wits with quarterback Philip Rivers, who might be playing his final game in a Chargers uniform.

“He is still the elite competitor that we all know him to be,” said Spagnuolo, who was an important part of the Giants’ 2007 Super Bowl run with Rivers’ fellow class of 2004 quarterback Eli Manning. “I still think he’s playing at a high level. This guy could come in here and be everything we’ve seen him be before, and hopefully, we don’t let it happen.”

It’s a Brees

Saints quarterback Drew Brees remains red hot. Going into Sunday’s final regular-season game in Carolina, Brees has 19 touchdown passes and just one interception in his last six starts. After surging past Peyton Manning for the most career touchdown passes (544), Brees now is closing in on another record. He leads the NFL with a 75.3 completion percentage and can surpass his own single-season record of 74.4 set last year.