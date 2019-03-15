It has been one of the most consequential weeks in New York football, a seismic shift that featured the trade of a generational wide receiver, the acquisition of a transcendent running back, the defection of Pro Bowl safety to a divisional rival and the arrival of one of the best linebackers in the game.

What an intense start to the league year for the Giants and Jets, whose roster-defining moves will go a long way toward defining what lies ahead for the two teams that call MetLife Stadium home. By the time the dust settles on the moves made by general managers Dave Gettleman and Mike Maccagnan, it could be the Jets who end up captivating a football town that for years has been dominated by the Giants.

There will be no pronouncements of a Jets’ Super Bowl run here, not with Tom Brady and the Patriots coming off a sixth Super Bowl win and third straight appearance in the big game. But make no mistake: This is a much, much better team than the one that ended the 2018 season with a 5-11 record that led to Todd Bowles’ ouster.

Maccagnan’s potentially franchise-saving trade last year to move up and get in position for quarterback Sam Darnold has given the team its best chance to solve its most vexing challenge in the post-Joe Namath era. And his aggressive early moves in free agency have significantly increased the team’s competitiveness moving forward.

Le’Veon Bell, who sat out the entire 2018 season in a contract dispute with the Steelers is unquestionably a massive upgrade for the offense and a welcome addition for Darnold, who didn’t have a consistently reliable running game as a rookie. Bell may not have gotten the financial windfall he expected, but his $52.5 million deal is certainly beyond what most running backs now get in a pass-dominated league. He’s terrific and adds an element of explosiveness the Jets haven’t had since the days of Curtis Martin.

Maccagnan had to overpay for linebacker C.J. Mosley to convince him to leave Baltimore, but that five-year, $85 million deal will be worth the investment if the 26-year-old inside linebacker plays like he did during his first five seasons with the Ravens.

Jamison Crowder is an excellent slot receiver who will help Darnold down the middle of the field, where it’s so important to have reliable targets.

And the trade for Kelechi Osemele provides a significant upgrade on the offensive line. There is more work to be done at center and finding a long-term answer at left tackle, but the line is serviceable enough for now.

And, of course, there is more to come. The Jets have the third overall pick and Maccagnan will be in position to take an edge rusher like Kentucky’s Josh Allen or a big-time defensive lineman like Alabama’s Quinnen Williams. Maccagnan has sent signals he’s interested in trading down and acquiring picks, which would keep him in range for a good defensive front seven player in a draft loaded with them and possibly a top offensive tackle prospect.

There is still much work to be done before the Jets can think about competing with the Patriots, and this is still a long-term reconstruction process. But they’re closer to where they need to be now than they’ve been for years.

That is not the case with the Giants and Gettleman, whose trade of Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns sent shock waves through the fan base. While many Giants fans applaud the move, reasoning that the Giants are better off without the headstrong receiver who can be difficult to manage, the general feeling was that Gettleman wasted an opportunity to keep a potential Hall of Fame talent on the team.

Put me down for the latter.

If the Giants were so concerned about Beckham’s personality and wanted to move him to get him out of the locker room, they should have done so last year, before signing him to a five-year, $95 million contract extension. Why give a player a $20 million signing bonus one year and trade him the next? Quite simply, you don’t – especially after you continually say, as Gettleman did repeatedly, that the Giants didn’t sign Beckham to trade him.

Gettleman’s consolation prize was veteran Golden Tate, a sure-handed receiver who is a solid producer but a puzzling choice for the Giants’ roster. After all, with the moves Gettleman made in trading Beckham, in letting Landon Collins walk and watch him sign with the Redskins, in trading defensive standout Olivier Vernon and Snacks Harrison before him, you’re obviously going in a younger, cheaper direction.

So why sign a soon-to-be 31-year-old receiver to a four-year, $37.5 million deal? And why bring in a player who plays a similar position to one you already have? Sterling Shepard is a fine young receiver who excels from the slot. Perhaps Gettleman made the move with an eye toward trading Shepard, or else not signing him to a new deal after next year. Still, it’s an unusual move.

The biggest issue for Gettleman now is finding his next quarterback. Does he draft Dwayne Haskins or Kyler Murray next month? Does he trade for Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen? Or does he bide his time in the draft and select Duke’s Daniel Jones or North Carolina State’s Ryan Finley?

Or does he take a quarterback at all this year? Gettleman may look to the 2020 draft, where Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa are expected to enter the draft.

These are existential questions for any football team, and for the Giants, these are issues that speak to their long-term future.

In the short term, this is almost certainly going to be painful, and the angst Giants fans have felt this week might just be the start.

It certainly doesn’t help to know that the Jets are trending in the better direction.

Unless something changes the balance of power in New York football, it is the Jets who will capture the imagination at MetLife Stadium in 2019.

And perhaps beyond.