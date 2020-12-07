Here’s how bad it has gotten in this dumpster fire of a 2020 season for the Jets: Adam Gase, who has presided over arguably the most wretched team in franchise history by failing to summon a single victory in 12 tries, was well within his rights to fire defensive coordinator Gregg Williams over his inane call that resulted in Sunday’s calamitous 31-28 loss to the Raiders.

Gase has done nothing right in this woebegone year, failing at every turn to coax more out of Sam Darnold and the offense. And while the second-year coach will soon be out of a job, he was simply left with no choice after Williams lit a match and incinerated all hope of what should have been a monumental upset of the Raiders. That call by Williams to blitz Derek Carr in the final seconds was simply inexcusable, a lapse in judgment that ran counter to the very foundational principles of NFL defense.

Instead of doing what every other sensible defensive coordinator would do in that situation – namely force Carr to make a desperation throw and attack it with a gaggle of defensive backs – Williams tried to show off and end the game with Carr on his back as the result of an all-out blitz. But the Raiders blocked it up and gave time for Carr to wait for rookie receiver Henry Ruggs to put a move on rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson and get wide open for the winning touchdown on a 46-yard play.

"That was a heartbreaking way for our guys to lose that game," Gase said Monday. "For that to happen, and in that situation, it was just, just … We can’t have that happen."

Williams has been a boom-or-bust coordinator wherever he has been, winning a championship with the Saints and then being implicated in a bounty scheme that led to his justifiable suspension, and then running amok in stops in St. Louis, Tennessee, Cleveland and now New York. He was a big reason the Jets recovered from a 1-7 start last year, as the Jets’ defense was at the heart of a 6-2 finish.

Williams had little of that magic this year, in large part because many of his best players – including Jamal Adams and Steve McLendon, both of whom were traded, and linebacker C.J. Mosley, who opted out because of COVID-19 – weren’t in the lineup. But that defense did just enough against the Raiders to earn the win. And then Williams had to ruin it with one of the worst calls imaginable, a decision that will now join other pathetic moments in the long and tortured history of this franchise:

• Mark Gastineau’s roughing the passer penalty in the 1986 playoffs.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

• The "Fake Spike" near the end of Pete Carroll’s one-and-done in 1994.

• Bubby Brister’s "Shovel Pass" nightmare a year later against a previously winless expansion team in Carolina and a signature play of Rich Kotite’s horrid two-year run.

• Mark Sanchez’s "Butt Fumble" against the Patriots on Thanksgiving Night in 2012.

• And Sam Darnold "Seeing Ghosts" last year against the Patriots.

There isn’t a catchy nickname for Sunday’s fiasco, but no Jets fan will ever forget the moment that captured the utter helplessness of this pathetic season — and the play that could eventually help them land Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick:

Gase will pay for this and all the other failures put forth in 2020 at some point shortly after the Jets complete what could be the first winless season in franchise history. It has been one disappointment after the next, a reign of error so complete that it will go down as the worst of the worst for a team that has produced more than its fair share of misery.

If the Jets are lucky, they can transform their misfortune into a promising new coach, potentially a new quarterback and an opportunity for Joe Douglas, who appears to be good at his job, to build a capable roster.

There are no guarantees, of course. The Jets have had plenty of reboots over the years, only to see them collapse under the weight of mismanaged opportunity. If Douglas is indeed a man capable of choosing the right coach and the right quarterback for the tough road ahead, then there is a chance.

But Douglas and whoever he brings in must surely know they are fighting against a tide of history so strong that even the most hopeful of souls daring to turn things around ultimately succumb to the struggles that have taken down so many others.

Like the one that swallowed Williams.