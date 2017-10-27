Bob Glauber Bob Glauber has been Newsday's national football columnist since 1992. He was Newsday's football writer covering the Jets and Giants, as well as the NFL, from 1989-91. He was selected as the New York State sportswriter of the year in 2015 and 2011 by the National Sports Media Association. Show More email twitter

At 38 years old, Josh McCown knows he’s living on borrowed time.

The Jets’ quarterback appreciates every single, solitary day — sometimes every minute — that he maintains his grip on the starting job. But 14 years into an NFL career that has lasted longer than even he ever imagined, he understands this is not an open-ended deal.

Especially if the misfortune he has faced the last two weeks continues.

Though Jets coach Todd Bowles has offered not even a hint of wavering about keeping McCown as his starter, the veteran quarterback realizes he can’t keep throwing game-changing interceptions like he has the last two weeks.

“It’s still not where I want it to be with this group, but I think we’re getting there,” McCown told me this week. “We’re getting there. We’ve done some good things, but it’s not quite where I want to be at. I expect a lot of myself, and I feel like we can definitely improve.”

McCown is coming off a demoralizing 31-28 loss to the Dolphins last week, a game that included some of his most impressive play in years. With three touchdown passes and another rushing touchdown in the first three quarters, he had the Jets in position to bounce back from a 24-17 loss the week before to the Patriots. McCown was mostly good in that game, too, except for a critical second-half interception that the Patriots converted into a touchdown. He also had a would-be touchdown pass taken off the board after a controversial replay review overturned tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins’ TD catch.

McCown was positively morose after the Dolphins game and pinned the loss on himself after he floated a pass in the left flat that was picked off and set up the game-deciding field goal in the final minute. He repeated the line, “It makes you sick” several times in his postgame remarks, and he continued beating himself up emotionally the next day when he studied the play on film.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

But like any veteran quarterback who has played this long, McCown has learned to compartmentalize his disappointment, and by Wednesday, he was cracking jokes in the locker room with teammates and even engaged in some playfulness before his weekly meeting with reporters. McCown pretended he had a microphone in his hand and shouted out, “Josh McCown to the podium. Josh McCown to the podium.” He jokingly suggested public relations director Bruce Speight would not be happy with McCown messing with media protocol.

So yes, he had flushed last Sunday’s game and had moved on to this week’s Falcons game with the kind of enthusiasm and energy his teammates have come to expect from the unquestioned leader of the locker room. There’s no crying in football, and there’s no sulking, either. One look at the game film of the defending NFC champion Falcons — even if they’re scuffling at 3-3 after three straight losses — is proof enough to McCown that he has no choice but to move on.

“They’re fast. They’re really fast, and they know exactly what they’re doing,” McCown said. “The speed of their defense, we have to try and match that.”

He put his interceptions issue to rest this way: “Ultimately, especially coming out of this week, I think anytime anybody turns it over, as a quarterback you don’t want to have interceptions,” he said. “Two or three of those I feel like there’s nothing I can do about it, a receiver falls down, things like that happen . . . I expect it to be better the rest of the season.”

It has to be, or else McCown will be one-and-done as the Jets move on with a roster filled with mostly younger players. There’s a chance McCown won’t be the starter next year, anyway, and there are no contractual assurances beyond his one-year, $6-million deal. But even if the Jets wind up drafting a quarterback next year, McCown can still factor into the team’s plans if he can prove to be a reliable starter the rest of the way in 2017.

Giants videos

It is therefore a critical stretch for him, and the next several days will offer a window into whether the Jets can count on him as something more than just a stopgap until they find a more permanent solution. After Sunday’s game against the Falcons, the Jets host the Bills Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.

McCown knows the choice to play is not his; all he can do is convince Bowles he deserves to keep his job.

“[Bowles] is going to make a decision that’s best for the team,” McCown said. “I just go out and play, so that’s the main thing. If they ever have to make the decision they feel it’s time to play another guy, then that’s their choice. I don’t look over my shoulder. I just go play.”

Bowles has shown zero inclination to turn to backups Bryce Petty or Christian Hackenberg, and as long as the Jets are in the playoff equation, it’s tough to see that change. Bowles gave Hackenberg every opportunity to win the starting job in the preseason, and even improved play from Petty wasn’t enough to convince the coach to deviate from his decision to go with McCown.

For Bowles, this season wasn’t about finding out about Hackenberg or Petty, it was about finding as many wins as possible with the best quarterback on his roster. And that has clearly been McCown, warts and all.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Even with the interceptions, McCown has performed above expectations. He has already won more games this year than the previous three seasons combined, when he had a combined 2-20 record for the Bucs and Browns. He has thrown for 1,583 yards, 10 touchdown passes and seven interceptions, has a 69.2 completion percentage (second in the NFL to Alex Smith) and his 91.5 rating ranks 13th.

“I have the utmost confidence in him,” Jets offensive coordinator John Morton said. “He’s playing really good ball. He knows that we have to make sure we protect the ball and be smart. It just so happens it happened at critical times, but we can’t be doing that. Other than that, he’s been playing really good ball, and he’s helped us win some ballgames.”

McCown wants to win a bunch more, and he’ll have to if he wants to remain the starter. He knows that time isn’t on his side, but he also knows he wants to keep this dream alive as long as possible.