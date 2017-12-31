Updated December 31, 2017 9:49 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — After another mind-numbingly disappointing end to another losing season, the Jets were no closer to finding an answer to their biggest problem than they were the day the season began.

None of the three quarterbacks who slowly dressed in lockers next to one another after a 26-6 loss to the team they’ve been chasing all these years will provide the long-term solution they require. Not Bryce Petty, who was mostly woeful in throwing for 232 yards, zero touchdowns and zero third-down conversions. Not Christian Hackenberg, the 2016 second-round pick who hasn’t played a down in his first two NFL seasons. And not Josh McCown, who still showed up for the game despite being on injured reserve with a broken left hand.

The Jets will certainly look elsewhere to find a suitable quarterback to try and bring this team out of the muck of last place in the AFC East, and it wouldn’t be a shock if none of the three who showed up Sunday will be back. McCown was the only quarterback who was even remotely functional this year, the only reason the Jets were even thinking about making a playoff run at midseason. But entrusting the future of a young team with a 38-year-old quarterback is simply not a viable option, and general manager Mike Maccagnan will have to come up with a suitable alternative.

Fortunately for Maccagnan, as well as coach Todd Bowles, McCown had done enough in his 13 starts to warrant two-year contract extensions for both men, so at least they’ll have the chance to fix their quarterback problem. They’ll either have to get an experienced quarterback such as Kirk Cousins, who could be headed out the door in Washington, or possibly Alex Smith of the Chiefs, who might be expendable if Kansas City decides to promote 2017 first-round quarterback Patrick Mahomes next season. Or they’ll take another shot in the draft, with a chance to get one of the four blue-chip quarterbacks likely to be available in 2018 — Sam Darnold of USC, Josh Rosen of UCLA, Oklahoma’s Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, or Josh Allen of Wyoming.

Petty is a diligent young quarterback who so badly wants to be an NFL starter. But there’s a yawning gap between want-to and able-to at this level, and Petty hasn’t shown ability to run an offense with the kind of consistency necessary to make it in the pros. Heck, he couldn’t even put his helmet on the right way before Sunday’s game at frigid Gillette Stadium; Petty had to remove a ski cap to put on his helmet — a fitting metaphor for a woeful afternoon.

“The last three games, we learned a lot,” Petty said of his run as McCown’s replacement. “For me, three games is invaluable, the experience I got, what I got to see from a quarterback standpoint of things I need to work on in the offseason.”

No amount of offseason work can realistically get him to a point where he can be a reliable starter. There were far too many times against the Patriots when he couldn’t execute the most rudimentary passes, and it’s unreasonable to expect that would change with another few months of practice. Even Petty admits he’s unsure whether the Jets will even give him that chance.

“Of course you wonder,” he said about his future in New York. “That’s human. I think instinct is to wonder. Obviously, I want to be here. You put your best product on the field, and you try to put your best foot forward.”

The product Sunday was unacceptable, which also speaks volumes about the Jets’ opinion of Hackenberg. If Petty could only come up with three points in the first half and Bowles still wouldn’t put Hackenberg out there just to see what might happen, that pretty much tells you all you need to know about the team’s evaluation.

Bowles offered some mumbo-jumbo about this not being Hackenberg’s time. Nonsense. The coaches simply don’t trust him, and they didn’t want to waste anyone’s time putting him in the lineup.

Time to move on for all the quarterbacks and find a different — and better — answer in 2018.