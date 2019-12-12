BALTIMORE — This might have been a more intriguing matchup had the Jets choked in Cincinnati, losing to the previously winless Bengals and ruining all the feel-good emotions from a three-game winning streak. Had they beaten Cincinnati and then the Dolphins, they’d have come to M&T Bank Stadium on a five-game winning streak after a humiliating 1-7 start to at least make things interesting against the Ravens.

Throw in a healthy Jamal Adams and a healthy Ryan Griffin, and then maybe, just maybe, they would have given the Ravens more than what we saw in a 42-21 loss in the Thursday night prime-time spotlight.

Then again, considering how positively dominant the Ravens have been since getting off to a 2-2 start, just keeping it close is a major accomplishment.

If you want to see how far away the Jets are from building a contending team, then just look at what happened against the Ravens. The Jets may have won four of their last five against NFL lightweights, but when it was time to go up in class against the Ravens, they didn’t stand a chance.

Baltimore is the best team in the game right now, and Lamar Jackson is the best quarterback in the game, and no one has beaten the Ravens in their last 10 games. They clinched the AFC North divisional title with the win over the Jets, and they’re now one win away from clinching homefield advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

The Jets? They’re now 5-9 in Adam Gase’s first season, with a decidedly uncertain future ahead of them. General manager Joe Douglas, a longtime executive with the Ravens who also helped build the Eagles’ Super Bowl team of 2017, knows what he saw from his perch in the press box. And he saw his former team putting all the right personnel pieces together and his current team needing help at far too many positions.

It won’t be an instant turnaround; there isn’t enough help in next year’s draft and free agency cycle. But Douglas understands just how much ground his team needs to make up in the years ahead. Douglas was a part of the Ravens’ traditionally sound roster building process and then the Eagles, so he knows there is much work ahead.

How much?

Look at how badly the Jets were beaten by the Ravens. That’s how much.

Jackson got rolling early, slicing through the Jets offense with his legs and his arm and coming away with touchdowns on the Ravens’ first two drives to give Baltimore an early 13-0 lead. Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams had been splendid in holding defenses on the ground, but the early results were not encouraging. The Jets came into the game allowing just 78.8 rushing yards, but the Ravens produced 99 within the first 12 minutes.

Jackson wound up throwing five touchdown passes and rushing for 86 yards – a one-man demolition crew. That the Jets were outplayed was no surprise, of course. The Ravens came into the game at 11-2, the best record in the AFC. They’d won their last nine games, having beaten the likes of the resurgent Seahawks, the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots, Houston, the Rams and the 49ers in a potential Super Bowl preview. And the Jets are severely depleted, especially on defense, where they were missing safety Jamal Adams, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, and cornerbacks Arthur Maulet and Brian Poole. There were also without tackle Chuma Edoga and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

Even if they were at full strength, they would have been overmatched, mostly because of the Ravens’ quarterback. Jackson has made an increasingly convincing case to win MVP honors in just his second season, and John Harbaugh is looking at the possibility of winning a second Super Bowl as the team’s head coach. This is one of the best-coached teams in football, and Jackson’s emergence is one of the great stories of the 2019 season.

Whether you root for the Ravens or not, this young quarterback is a spectacle to behold, and you’re watching the emergence of one of the great young players. He has been virtually unstoppable all season, with the Jets simply the latest team to succumb to his brilliance.

Throughout the game, Ravens fans chanted “M-V-P! M-V-P!” in support of Jackson, who at this point is running away with the award.

It’s an astonishing improvement from last year, when he flashed signs of being a dynamic player once he replaced Joe Flacco at mid-season. He was good then; he is great now.

The NFL has never seen anything quite like it.

And we are all better for it. No matter which team you root for, there is nothing quite like watching greatness unfold. Which is exactly what we’re seeing from the greatest show the NFL has going right now.

The Jets can only sit back and watch like everyone else.

Their time may come one day, but that day is a long, long way off.