The Giants remain a flawed football team that needs better from their quarterback, more reliable blocking from their rebuilt offensive line, more big plays from their skill position players and more consistently dependable defense. At the heart of any 6-10 team lie problems that need fixing.

But give this group credit: In a season that nearly went off the rails in the first half, when the Giants started the season 0-5 and then skittered to 1-7, they showed grit, determination and heart in going 5-3 the rest of the way and performed admirably under must-win conditions in Sunday’s regular-season finale.

Facing playoff elimination with a loss against a team they hadn’t beaten since 2016, the Giants did what they had to do in snuffing out the Cowboys’ playoff aspirations with a 23-19 victory. It was far from perfect and included some tense moments late in the game in which the Cowboys might have - and probably should have - gone ahead. But they did what Joe Judge asked of them: finish off a game that he insisted would not be decided until the final minutes.

The first-year coach presided over a win that extended the Giants’ season at least another few hours until the outcome of the Washington-Philadelphia game had decided the NFC East title. But as much as anything, he saw more tangible proof that the struggles of the first half of the season had helped transform the culture of a team mired in failure through most of their post-Super Bowl XLVI existence.

"It shows we’ve had a lot of growth as a team throughout the year in terms of the wherewithal and fortitude," Judge said. "I think that’s shown up throughout the year."

He looks back at the early-season problems as an irreplaceable learning experience that served them well in the second half and will help mold his team in the future. While Giants fans saw the all-too-familiar results - namely, losing - Judge could tell things would eventually turn around, even if the scores didn’t reflect that inner conviction.

"There were times early in the season when you’re 0-5 and 1-7, and the sound on the outside may be, ‘How are these guys going to hold up? How are they doing? When’s everybody going to start questioning and looking around?’"

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Judge knew then that self-doubt had not infected his locker room.

"The reality was they were probably our best practices," he said. "We had to learn to practice better as a team and be better execution-wise, but in terms of showing up every day to work and getting the most out of our guys with energy and buy-in, that’s where we made the most progress as a team.

"We would show them tape on Monday and correct the mistakes and let them understand what we had to do better to win games," he said. "Guys understood that and kept coming to work every day. We learned a lot about ourselves in the first half of the year and that carried us to this back half and we had a lot more success."

Even then, it didn’t always go smoothly. They won four straight games to put themselves back in contention for the division - and the postseason - capping the run with a shocking 17-12 win at Seattle. They got the attention of the rest of the league and suddenly had fate in their hands.

But then they stumbled against the Cardinals. And then again against the Browns. And were simply overmatched in Baltimore. Three straight losses to give away the destiny they had once controlled.

It was the Cowboys who got on a late-season roll, winning three straight to set up Sunday’s rematch against the Giants and give themselves an unlikely shot at winning a divisional title after somehow surviving the season-ending loss of Dak Prescott. The Cowboys scored a combined 108 points in those wins, as Andy Dalton finally seemed to settle in at quarterback.

But the Giants’ defense did a number on Dalton Sunday, sacking him six times - led by Leonard Williams’ three sacks, including a huge one near the end of the game - and keeping Dallas to under 20 points.

Daniel Jones had one of his best games of the season, throwing for 229 yards, two touchdown passes and one interception for a 106.1 rating. The interception was his first in six games, but it wasn’t even his fault; a pass over the middle tipped off the hands of tight end Evan Engram - where have we seen that before? - and was picked off.

The quarterback wasn’t dominant, but he was good enough and helped justify the faith Judge has put on him with votes of confidence the last two weeks. He still needs to get better to become a consistent playoff contender, and these things don’t usually happen overnight. At 6-10, you simply haven’t arrived.

But Judge has conviction about how the Giants have progressed, and the coach remains resolute that they can one day be worthy of the towering expectations Giants fans demand from their team.