Updated December 10, 2017 10:25 PM

DENVER — Tears welled in Josh McCown’s eyes, and the emotion was so overpowering that he couldn’t speak.

With his left hand in a cast and his career in doubt, the Jets’ 38-year-old quarterback struggled to find the words to describe how difficult it was to put his situation in perspective. He was asked where he was emotionally, and he looked down while standing at a podium outside the Jets’ locker room.

Several gut-wrenching seconds passed before he could speak.

“It’s been the best because of the guys,” he said. “Not numbers. It’s been the best because of the group of men in the locker room. I’m just proud to be a part of it. Thankfully, they let me be part of this team and we’ll see what happens.”

He will undergo more tests on Monday, and he isn’t certain whether he will require surgery. But in his 16th professional season — 15 of them in the NFL — and playing the best football of his career, McCown knows deep down this could be it. If he were 10 years younger and had the benefit of time, he might view this as a temporary setback. But with the Jets now 5-8 after Sunday’s 23-0 loss to the Broncos, and the likelihood that they will be in search of a more permanent answer at the quarterback spot, McCown understands that he may have played for the last time.

After his emotional news briefing and just before he boarded the team bus leaving Sports Authority Field at Mile High, McCown acknowledged the uncertainty of it all.

“You never know,” he said. “You get flooded with emotions of all those things, because you don’t know. It’s a family decision every year. I don’t know what’s next. The possibility of something coming to an end, you just don’t know. So yeah, it’s just emotional, because I love these guys so much, love these coaches and love this organization. It means a lot to me to be here.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Jets gave him one more — and perhaps final — opportunity to be a starting quarterback, and McCown took full advantage. He waited patiently during the preseason to see if the Jets would be willing to take a chance on either Christian Hackenberg or Bryce Petty, and when neither quarterback distinguished himself, McCown seized on the chance to be a starter again.

He played the best football of his career — with the giant exception of Sunday, when he and the Jets’ entire offense were miserable against the Broncos — and had taken every single snap in the first 12 games. The Jets were so delighted with his play that they openly pondered the possibility of him returning in 2018, although McCown himself told Newsday last week that any decision about next year would involve family concerns. With his wife and children living outside Dallas, he misses them terribly and would only have considered a return after giving careful thought to whether he could be apart from them for that long.

It may now be a foregone conclusion.

“Just the scope of each year, not wanting to finish this way, and obviously, when you come to this point in your career, each year is so special and precious,” he said. “You don’t want it to end this way.”

As he sat in the locker room watching the Jets limp to the finish line of their worst game of the season — a loss that effectively puts them out of playoff contention — a million thoughts ran through McCown’s mind.

“You’re thinking through everything, thinking through the game, just thinking through everything,” he said. “Thinking through 16 years. It’s just emotional. I’m very, very thankful. I hate that it went this way, but I’m just so thankful that I got to be a part of this.”

He knows it may never happen again, that the unexpected ride he enjoyed this season with a team of mostly younger players will not be repeated. After all, there isn’t much of a market for a 39-year-old quarterback who’s been with eight different teams. And with the Jets hopeful of finding a longer-term answer at quarterback, McCown understands how infrequently these opportunities come along.

That’s why this one — most likely his final one — ended in tears.