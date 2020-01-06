There are now three coaches with a combined three Super Bowl appearances and two Vince Lombardi Trophies in the NFC East. Three coaches with a wealth of experience from which to draw and the championship hardware to show for it.

And then there are the Giants.

With Mike McCarthy’s hiring in Dallas on Monday, the NFC East now is home to the former Packers coach who won Super Bowl XLV; Doug Pederson of the Eagles, who beat the Patriots to win Super Bowl LII, and Ron Rivera of the Redskins, who got the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 before losing to Peyton Manning and the Broncos.

And then there are the Giants, who are in the midst of a search to replace Pat Shurmur and are almost certain to end up with a coach who has far less Super Bowl experience as a head coach. Barring a stunning — and unexpected — move to somehow get Bill Belichick to return to his roots with the Giants, where he created his early legacy as the defensive coordinator under Bill Parcells, their next coach will be introduced to a division that’s packed with NFL head coaching experience. And Super Bowl experience.

The continuing buzz is that Matt Rhule of Baylor is the favored candidate, especially after McCarthy, who last week interviewed with the Giants, accepted Jerry Jones’ job offer in Dallas. Jones is in win-now mode with a talented roster, and McCarthy is well suited to at least get something more out of the Cowboys than Jason Garrett, who perpetually underachieved during nearly 10 seasons as head coach.

But if it is Rhule, or perhaps Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who also interviewed last week, the learning curve will be huge. Rhule has done magnificent work at the college level, rebuilding the Temple program and then taking Baylor out of the disastrous Art Briles era, during which the school became embroiled in a sexual assault scandal that led to Briles’ ouster.

Rhule, a 44-year-old native of New York, went 11-2 in the 2019 regular season, leading the Bears to the Sugar Bowl, where they lost to Georgia, 26-14. Rhule impressed the Giants during his one season on Tom Coughlin’s staff as an offensive line assistant in 2012, and his journey up the ladder in the collegiate ranks bodes well for him as he goes into Tuesday’s interview.

The Giants also were impressed with McCarthy, but not enough to make him an offer before completing the interview process. Rivera was highly regarded by the Giants’ front office as well, but it was clear that his first choice all along was Washington, and team owner Daniel Snyder got his man almost immediately after the season ended.

McCarthy might have been a safer choice than Rhule or Bieniemy, who has the unconditional support of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, whose coaching tree is a prolific one that includes Pederson, Matt Nagy of the Bears, Sean McDermott of the Bills and John Harbaugh of the Ravens. But the Giants are looking more at leadership qualities than X’s and O’s proficiency for their next coach.

They thought Ben McAdoo was going to be a solid hire when they promoted him off Coughlin’s staff after two fine years as offensive coordinator. But after a playoff run in his first season, McAdoo proved to be in over his head in a market that can be brutal on coaches. He was gone before the end of the 2017 season, one day after a disastrous experiment to get a look at Geno Smith and end Eli Manning’s ironman streak of 210 consecutive starts.

Bieniemy’s lack of experience as a head coach – he was an average running back in San Diego, Cincinnati and Philadelphia before paying his dues as a college and pro assistant – could scare off the Giants, especially in this market. Rhule, by contrast, grew up in New York City before his family moved to Pennsylvania, where he eventually went to Penn State. So he has far greater institutional knowledge of the area.

Joe Judge, the Patriots’ special teams coach who interviewed with the Giants on Monday, may need more seasoning before he’s ready for the quantum leap to NFL head coach. And there’s speculation that Mississippi State is interested in him — a much better landing spot.

The Giants also have Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on their radar; he’s scheduled to interview on Wednesday. But McDaniels, who flamed out in Denver after a 6-0 start as a first-year coach there, appears to be the front-runner in Cleveland, close to where he grew up in Canton, Ohio.

And the Giants may be leery of McDaniels after he accepted and then reneged on the Colts’ head coaching job after the 2017 season.

The Giants’ search could wrap up this week, especially if Rhule’s interview goes well and he convinces co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch, as well as general manager Dave Gettleman, that he’s up to the job.

No matter who gets the job, the challenge is a formidable one. The roster is young, and there’s certainly some talent, starting with quarterback Daniel Jones. But there is much work to be done, especially in a division where the coaching just got a whole lot better in the last week.