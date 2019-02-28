INDIANAPOLIS – Mike Maccagnan has put up the “for sale” sign on the No. 3 overall pick, and all interested parties should contact the Jets’ general manager to make a deal.

Maccagnan is hoping to recoup some of the draft capital he invested last year in trading up from the sixth overall pick to third to take USC quarterback Sam Darnold. But unlike the 2018 draft, which featured a promising group of quarterbacks that resulted in several moves up the board, the relative lack of big-time quarterback prospects leaves Maccagnan in a potential no-man’s land.

Kyler Murray of Oklahoma and Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State are the consensus top two quarterbacks in April's NFL Draft. But there’s hardly unanimous agreement that the two passers are worthy of top-10 picks. It may turn out that they both do go high in the first round, but the fact that they aren’t being discussed in the same class as Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson – all of whom went in last year’s first round – means that teams may not be willing to pull off dramatic moves up the draft board.

That could mean Maccagnan struggles to re-stock the draft after giving up two second-round picks in 2018 and this year’s second-round choice to the Colts to move up for Darnold. Don’t get me wrong: Maccagnan did what he had to do to get in position for Darnold, who showed plenty of promise as a rookie and certainly looks capable of developing into a Pro Bowl passer. There should be no regret whatsoever that he wound up with a capable player at the most important position.

But there is still much work to be done on the Jets' roster, and a $100 million salary cap slush fund alone isn’t a cure-all. That kind of free-agency cash can land an elite player such as Le’Veon Bell of the Steelers or a versatile defensive lineman like the Patriots' Trey Flowers. Or both. But Maccagnan knows he must build for the long-term, and the best way to get there is through the draft.

“We definitely want to be a team that is well-positioned so it’s a young core going forward that can compete for the playoffs on a regular basis,” he said.

He likes much of what’s already on his roster – Darnold, tight end Chris Herndon, wide receiver Robby Anderson and recently re-signed wideout Quincy Enunwa are four quality young assets on offense, and safety Jamal Adams is a cornerstone player on defense. But the Jets need more – a lot more – before they can even think about competing with the Patriots for a divisional title or even a wild-card berth. That’s why swinging a trade down from third overall can give Maccagnan a chance to get multiple picks to address other needs.

First and foremost, Maccagnan needs a pass rusher, something the Jets haven’t had since the days of John Abraham and Shaun Ellis. Muhammad Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson had their moments, and Leonard Williams has certainly flashed his ability during his first four seasons in New York. But the Jets are still without a dependable pass rusher, and until the day comes when they have someone who can provide a legitimate and consistent rush, this will simply not be a complete defense.

New coordinator Gregg Williams is plenty aggressive with his schemes, but at the moment, he doesn’t have anyone at pass rusher who can scare offenses. Maccagnan needs to come out of this draft with an answer at that position, whether he swings a trade or not. Fortunately for the fifth-year general manager, he’ll have some options. While he almost certainly won’t get Ohio State pass rusher Nick Bosa, who could very well go No. 1 to the Cardinals, he’ll be in position to select a handful of others.

Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell will likely be on the board, as will Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen, who might fit into Williams’ 3-4 alignment. Other names to keep in mind: Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary, Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat. Maccagnan will also consider Alabama defensive lineman Quennin Williams can be a prototype 3-4 defensive end in the mold of Ellis, who enjoyed a terrific 11-year career with the Jets.

Best-case scenario: Maccagnan can trade down and still get an elite pass rusher.

The trade market might be soft with a dearth of quarterbacks, but that won’t stop Maccagnan from listening to any and all offers.

If you’re buying, he’s selling.

The Jets are clearly open for business at the top of the draft.